Former Brazil legend Kaká has addressed reports that he is in talks to join Carlo Ancelotti's backroom staff, saying he is "ready" to help his country at the 2026 World Cup should he get the opportunity.

Kaká, who won 92 caps for Brazil as a player, said he has been building his coaching experience and would love to take up a role with the Brazil men's national team. He was coached by Ancelotti at both AC Milan, where they combined to win the Champions League, and Real Madrid.

"If the team thinks I can help in some way, I think that, at this moment, I am ready. I am prepared," Kaká said in an interview with Cazé TV.

"I stopped playing in 2017. Since then, I have wanted to prepare myself. I took sports business courses at Harvard in the United States, I took a coaching course at the CBF [Brazilian Football Confederation], I have experience with the national team, the World Cup. If the opportunity arises, I am ready to return to serve the Brazilian national team."

The CBF announced earlier this month that Ancelotti would finish his time with Madrid at the end of the season and take charge on May 26 as the country's first foreign coach.

Ancelotti's task with Brazil is headed for a fast start. His first game in charge will be a World Cup qualifying clash away to Ecuador on June 5. Five days later, Brazil host Paraguay.

Brazil are fourth in COMNEBOL's World Cup qualification rankings, with the top six sides gaining automatic entry to the 2026 World Cup, which kicks off in just over 12 months.

Sources have told ESPN that Ancelotti's contract is until the end of the 2026 World Cup, with an option to extend.