Transfer rumors, news: Man United holding talks for Delap

Manchester United have held fresh talks over a move to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, while Manchester City are set to turn their attention to Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Could Liam Delap make his way to Manchester United? (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

- Negotiations are underway between Manchester United and Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, reports The Athletic. The club have reportedly held a "face-to-face" meeting with the 22-year-old, who was permitted by his current club to travel to Manchester for talks as the Red Devils look to reinforce their attack. Delap is expected to take time before making his final decision, with Chelsea also among the clubs interested in securing what would be a £30 million deal due to the relegation clause in his current deal at Portman Road.

- A move for Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is being strongly considered by Manchester City, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. The 25-year-old is said to be one of their priority options after they withdrew their interest in Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, while the Tricky Trees are believed to be aware of the Citizens' interest. Gibbs-White arrived at the City Ground from Wolverhampton Wanderers in a deal worth £42.5m in 2022, and he remains contracted there until the summer of 2027.

- Real Madrid are positioning themselves to activate the clause to sign Como midfielder Nico Paz, reports Nicolo Schira. Los Blancos reportedly have the option to sign the 20-year-old for €8m if they approach before July 15, after including the clause in the deal when offloading him to the Serie A club last August. Paz has enjoyed a bright campaign this season, having scored six goals and provided eight assists in 34 league matches.

- Several clubs are watching the situation of Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García, reports Mundo Deportivo. Newcastle United and Bayer Leverkusen are believed to be the two latest sides hopeful of signing the 24-year-old, who will be available for just €15m if Los Periquitos, who are currently two points above the drop zone, are relegated from LaLiga on Saturday. He has previously been linked with Barcelona and Real Madrid.

- Tottenham Hotspur are one of the teams at the front of the line for Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, reports TEAMtalk. Multiple clubs in Europe are reportedly exploring a move for the 21-year-old, who could be signed by activating the €20m release clause in his contract. Spurs are expected to approach after the UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United on Wednesday, with the club keen to see whether they will be playing in the UEFA Champions League next season before working on any potential transfers.