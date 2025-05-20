Open Extended Reactions

Angel Gomes has been linked with a return to the Premier League. Franco Arland/Getty Images

England midfielder Angel Gomes has confirmed he will leave Lille when his contract with the French club expires this summer.

The 24 year-old impressed when earning his first England caps under interim head coach Lee Carsley last year.

"After four unforgettable years at LOSC Lille, it's time for me to say goodbye," Gomes said in a post on Instagram.

"This club has been more than just a team -- it's been a family, a home, and a place that has shaped me both on and off the pitch. Like any journey, there were ups and downs, highs and lows, but I'm truly grateful to my teammates and the fans for sticking with me throughout."

Gomes joined Lille after being released by Manchester United in the summer of 2020. Despite spending the first year of his five-year Lille contract at Portuguese club Boavista, the move to Ligue 1 served to kickstart his career after he found minutes hard to come by at Old Trafford.

The diminutive midfielder was one of United's most highly rated young prospects. He made his United debut at the age of 16 years and 263 days in 2017 and in doing so became the youngest player to play for United since Duncan Edwards in 1953. But Gomes struggled with form and fitness after making the step up to the first team.

Gomes was the first player born in the 2000s to play in the Premier League.