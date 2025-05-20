Harry Maguire speaks about Man United's Premier League form and looks ahead to the Europa League final. (2:02)

Harry Maguire has admitted he is "surprised" that Manchester United fans have continued to show their support during a nightmare Premier League campaign and has promised that the team will improve next season.

Ruben Amorim's team have the chance to win a trophy and qualify for the Champions League when they take on Tottenham in the Europa League final on Wednesday.

Thousands of supporters are set to make the trip to Bilbao for the club's ninth European final.

Fans have largely remained behind the team despite their worst domestic campaign since relegation to the second tier in 1974 which has included 18 league defeats.

"[The fans] been absolutely incredible this season, it is surprising to us players how much they are backing us," Maguire said.

"We've disappointed them far too much. We've given them some good times in the Europa League and some great memories in terms of winning the derby at the Etihad and things, but it's even surprised me.

"It's been remarkable when we get to play in front of them, even though we're not performing.

"That's why I think they deserve it. We have a great opportunity to go and win the cup final and give them that day out. It's only a good day out if we come back and win the tournament."

United are already certain of their worst Premier League finish and could end up as low as 17th, just one place above the relegation zone.

Amorim has won just six league games since his appointment in mid-November and defeat at Chelsea last time out means they've gone a club record eight Premier League games without victory.

Maguire, however, insists the league form has suffered in the pursuit of Europa League glory. And he believes United's domestic results will be much better next season.

"We know this season's been nowhere near good enough," he said.

"I think there is no doubt it has been really difficult. The last couple of months, without saying too much, we have focused on the Europa League in terms of the starting XI.

"It has been frustrating. It shouldn't be like that. Two months ago, we should have been in a better position where we are fighting for a Europa League position and the Champions League positions. That is what this club demands.

"We know this season has been nowhere near good enough for this club and for our standards. Next season, I know we will improve."

Maguire is hoping to put his final heartache behind him when Amorim names his team to play Spurs at Estadio de San Mamés.

The England defender missed the 2021 Europa League final defeat to Villarreal and last season's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City through injury.

He was also named on the bench for the Carabao Cup final and FA Cup final in 2023 during a spell out of the team under Erik ten Hag.

"Missing the Villarreal one was a big one for me," he said.

"I was captain of the club at the time and a big part of that team.

"Maybe the result would have been different if I'd been in the team. That's what I felt. I missed last year as well. I was playing every week under Erik and missed the cup final so it hurt."

Maguire was close to joining West Ham in 2023 -- the same summer he was stripped of the United captaincy by Ten Hag.

But in the last two years he's battled back to become a regular again and played his part in United reaching the Europa League final with a dramatic extra time winner against Lyon in the quarterfinals.

"I think probably it was a six to 12 month period where my form wasn't as good as it had been in the previous two years where it was excellent," Maguire said.

"I think people still talk a lot about this come back and things like that, but it's been two years now that I've been performing at high level.

"Last season, every game I was available, I pretty much played even under under Erik and it was a big blow when I missed the cup final for him.

"It's been a couple of years now. I feel in a good place. I feel really comfortable at this club and my surroundings and the pressure that's involved in it. It's an amazing club and I'm really privileged and proud to be part of it."