Barcelona president Joan Laporta has said that talks to extend Lamine Yamal's contract will end well, with the LaLiga champions prepared to give the teenager "special treatment."

Yamal has a deal with Barça until 2026 and ESPN have previously reported the Catalan club want to tie him down to longer terms when he turns 18 in July.

"There is always some suffering involved," Laporta told TV3 when asked for an update on negotiations to prolong the forward's contract.

"It's been discussed, but it's not signed. Lamine's a great player, an extraordinary person and is already very mature.

Lamine Yamal, 17, is expected to sign a contract extension with Barcelona. Photo by Maria Gracia Jimenez/Soccrates/Getty Images

"There are good feelings with his representatives and with his family. His agent, [Jorge] Mendes, advises him well.

"It will end well. He's grown up here, he's Catalan and he's a Barça fan. He's happy in Barcelona and is destined to be the best player in the world."

Discussions between both parties have been ongoing for months, but with each passing week Yamal's market value continues to grow.

LaLiga table GP PTS 1 - Barcelona 37 85 2 - Real Madrid 37 81 3 - Atlético 37 73 4 - Athletic Club 37 70 5 - Villarreal 37 67 6 - Real Betis 37 59 7 - Celta Vigo 37 52 8 - Vallecano 37 51 9 - Osasuna 37 51

He has played a key role in the final months of the season as Barça completed a domestic treble, winning LaLiga, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.

The Spain international has scored four goals in his last six games, all brilliant strikes coming inside on to his left foot, including against Inter Milan in the Champions League semifinal, Real Madrid in the Clásico and Espanyol last week as Barça clinched the LaLiga title.

Laporta says Yamal will get the salary his standing in the team deserves, regardless of his age.

"It's not done, but it's been worked on," he added on the financial side of the deal. "The [salary] has to be in line with his performances, not his age.

"[The club] have to give him special treatment. We have to unite the club's interests with Lamine's. Let's hope there's understanding on both sides."

There has also been a suggestion that any new contract will be accompanied by the No. 10 shirt, which has been worn by Ansu Fati since Lionel Messi left the club in 2021.

Yamal currently wears the No.19 shirt.

"[Sporting director] Deco will decide that, it's an internal issue," Laporta said.

"What I like about Lamine is that he has so much individual talent, but he's also involved in how we play as a team. He's a modern player that knows how to defend."

Yamal is one of several players whose contracts Barça are working on extending.

Laporta also said the club are "urgently" working on prolonging Frenkie de Jong's deal, which expires in 2026, while contract talks have also taken place with Raphinha, whose current terms run until 2027.

Barça will then look to strengthen the squad across the pitch, with ESPN reporting last week a new winger, a centre-back and a full-back are all wanted.

"We will resolve all the renewals and then we will look at signings," Laporta said.

"To be competitive, you have to sign players. We're looking at improving in every position."