Europa League final: Time, how to watch Spurs vs Man United, stats, team news

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur face off on Wednesday in a UEFA Europa League final that will rescue the victor's season.

United and Spurs sit 16th and 17th in the Premier League table respectively -- the two clubs have managed just one win between them outside of continental competition since the start of April, but in the Europa League they have been going great guns.

Ange Postecoglou's Spurs side finished fourth in the competition's league phase, a place behind United. In the knockouts, they narrowly beat AZ Alkmaar and Eintracht Frankfurt, before easing past Bodo/Glimt to reach the final in Bilbao. Spurs have won this tournament twice -- under it's previous moniker of the UEFA Cup -- in 1971 and 1984,.

They will be hoping to become the second English club to win Europe's second-tier competition three times, after Liverpool. Will Postecoglou deliver on his promise of "always winning a trophy" in his second season?

United took a more adventurous route to the final, beating Real Sociedad before pulling off a spectacular comeback against Lyon and then comprehensively beating an Athletic Club side who'd been dreaming of a home European final. United curiously remain the only unbeaten side across European competition this season.

Ruben Amorim, despite his horror start to life at Old Trafford, is now a game away from becoming just the third manager in United history to win a trophy in their first season (after José Mourinho and Erik Ten Hag). Can he do it?

A win here is not only about silverware, but a chance to play in the Champions League next season, and neither side can afford to miss out on such a lucrative prize.

Here's all you need to know about the big game:

How to watch:

Key Details:

Date: Wednesday, May 22 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST and 5 a.m. AEST on Thursday morning)

Venue: Estadio de San Mamés, Bilbao

Referee: Felix Zwayer

VAR: Bastian Dankert

Team news:

Tottenham Hotspur

Dejan Kulusevski, M/F, knee, OUT for the season

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT for the season

James Maddison, M, knee, OUT for the season

Lucas Bergvall, M, ankle, OUT, estimated return late May

Dane Scarlett, F, hernia, OUT for the season

Manchester United

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, DOUBT

Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, DOUBT

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for the season

Diogo Dalot, D, calf, DOUBT

Bilbao will welcome thousands of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur fans for Wednesday's Europa League final. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Expected Lineups:

Tottenham Hotspur

GK Guglielmo Vicario

RB Pedro Porro | CB Cristian Romero | CB Micky van de Ven | LB Destiny Udogie

CM Pape Sarr | CM Rodrigo Bentancur | CM Yves Bissouma

RW Brennan Johnson | CF Dominic Solanke | LW Son Heung Min

Manchester United

GK:André Onana

CB: Leny Yoro | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Noussair Mazraoui | CM: Casemiro | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Alejandro Garnacho | AM: Bruno Fernandes

CF: Rasmus Højlund

Stats:

Only five times previously has there been all-English final in major European competitions. This will be Spurs' third such final after the 1971-72 UEFA Cup final (beat Wolves 3-2 on aggregate) and the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final (lost 2-0 to Liverpool).

This is the second time Spurs and United are meeting in a major European competition. They faced off in the 1963-64 Cup Winners' Cup where United won 4-3 on aggregate.

Wednesday will mark United's ninth major European final -- only Liverpool have reached more (15) amongst English clubs.

In more current stats, United have not beaten Spurs in any of their last six meetings (D2, L4) and have lost all of the three times they faced Spurs this season.

Latest news and analysis:

