Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum has signed a new contract, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Maanum has made 150 appearances since joining the north London club in July 2021 from Linköping FC in Sweden, scoring 40 goals and winning two League Cup titles.

"I love playing for this club, everything about it -- the supporters, the community, playing at Emirates Stadium," Maanum said in a club statement. "Seeing how the club has developed over the last few years only makes me more excited to continue my journey here.

"We've had such special moments this season and getting to share those with our supporters has been amazing, I'm looking forward to continuing celebrating with them and giving everything for this team."

Frida Maanum has been a mainstay at Arsenal since joining in 2021. Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Image

The 25-year-old has netted 13 goals and five assists in 40 appearances this season. She played a vital role in helping Arsenal secure a place in the Champions League final for the first time in 18 years, featuring in all 10 games thus far with two goals.

Head coach Renée Slegers said: "I'm delighted that Frida has signed a new contract here with us. She's such an important player in the group and has made a big contribution to what we've achieved as a group during my time as head coach.

"I know Frida has the ambition and drive to continue striving for improvement as we continue to aim to compete for the highest honours together."

At international level, Maanum has won 89 caps and scored 21 goals for Norway since making her debut in 2017.