Ruben Amorim has been handed a boost ahead of the Europa League final after Leny Yoro, Diogo Dalot and Joshua Zirkzee all returned to training on the eve of the game.

The trio were all able to train at Carrington on Tuesday morning with the United squad set to travel to Bilbao on Tuesday afternoon before facing Tottenham at Estadio de San Mamés on Wednesday.

Yoro missed the 1-0 defeat to Chelsea on Friday after picking up a foot injury during against West Ham on May 11. Dalot and Zirkzee have both been out for longer periods.

Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee are back training with the Manchester United squad ahead of the Europa League final. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Zirkzee has missed the last eight games after suffering a hamstring injury in the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle on April 13.

The Dutch striker has missed more than a month and was unable to play any part in the Europa League semifinal victory over Athletic Club.

Dalot, meanwhile, has missed seven games with a calf problem. His last appearance came in the Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Lyon.

United will continue to monitor the fitness levels of Yoro, Zirkzee and Dalot before deciding whether they can play any part against Spurs.

Matthijs de Ligt is set to miss out after he was again absent from group training. The centre-back hasn't played since picking up a knee injury in the 4-3 defeat to Brentford on May 4. He took part in an individual session away from the squad on Tuesday morning.