Defender Naomi Girma will join the United States women's national team next week for the first time since her world-record $1.1 million transfer to Chelsea in January.

She could play for the USWNT for the first time since December if she appears against China on May 31 or against Jamaica on June 3.

Girma, who USWNT head coach Emma Hayes called "the best defender I've ever seen" during last year's run to an Olympic gold medal, is healthy again and helped Chelsea win the Women's Super League title and the FA Cup in England.

The centerback briefly reported to USWNT camp in January, prior to her world-record transfer to Chelsea from San Diego Wave FC, but withdrew from the camp due to a calf injury that bothered her in the months since.

Hayes continues to experiment as she looks for answers in other positions.

Orlando Pride fullback Kerry Abello and Kansas City Current midfielder Lo'eau LaBonta earned their first senior call-ups.

Twenty-seven players have now been called up for the first time since Hayes was hired in November 2023.

LaBonta is 32 years old. If she plays in either upcoming match, she will become the oldest player to debut for the USWNT in the program's 40-year history.

LaBonta last played for a U.S. youth team 14 years ago. She is the captain of Kansas City, which is in first place in the NWSL.

"Everyone always earns their call-ups but there are some much-deserved call-ups in this camp for players who have shown consistency in league play," Hayes said in a statement.

"We have two different types of opponents ahead of us, so we'll have to be creative in breaking down those teams in different ways."

Hayes' experimentation continues at the goalkeeper position with the addition of Seattle Reign FC goalkeeper Claudia Dickey to this training camp. Dickey is also uncapped. She attended the team's January camp this year, which was not attached to any games.

The USWNT has its most open competition for the starting goalkeeper job in its history following the recent international retirement of longtime starter Alyssa Naeher.

Also returning to the USWNT roster are forward Lynn Biyendolo (née Williams), who missed the team's April games against Brazil due to injury, and 19-year-old midfielder Olivia Moultrie, who has led the Portland Thorns' recent surge in form. Moultrie last appeared for the United States at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

Hayes' latest roster includes 17 domestic players from the NWSL, with seven players -- including captain Lindsey Heaps -- joining from Europe as the season there concludes.

Arsenal fullback Emily Fox will report to USWNT camp following Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Barcelona in Lisbon.

"Now that everyone has settled into a rhythm with their clubs, or is coming right off their European seasons, our players are at a good level," Hayes said.

"As has been one of our focuses this year, this camp and the following camp are going to be two amazing opportunities to develop squad depth."

According to U.S. Soccer, 19-year-old Gisele Thompson, who has mostly played fullback for Angel City and with the U.S., will play as a winger this camp, joining her 20-year-old sister, Alyssa, in the forward group. Gisele Thompson is one of four teenagers on the roster.

The Americans will play China on May 31 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn., followed by Jamaica on June 3 at Energizer Park in St. Louis.

China was originally scheduled to play the USWNT in both games, but U.S. Soccer announced in April that "the Chinese Football Association subsequently informed U.S. Soccer that it's women's national team could play only the first match."

St. Louis native and former USWNT defender and captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who won a pair of World Cups and an Olympic gold medal, will be honored before the match against Jamaica. She retired at the end of 2024.

U.S. Women's National Team Roster by Position (Club; Caps/Goals) May/June Matches vs. China PR & Jamaica

GOALKEEPERS (3): Claudia Dickey (Seattle Reign FC; 0) Mandy McGlynn (Utah Royals; 3), Phallon Tullis-Joyce (Manchester United, ENG; 1)

DEFENDERS (8): Kerry Abello (Orlando Pride; 0/0), Crystal Dunn (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 159/25), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 66/1), Naomi Girma (Chelsea FC, ENG; 44/2), Tara McKeown (Washington Spirit; 5/0), Avery Patterson (Houston Dash; 2/0), Emily Sams (Orlando Pride; 3/0), Emily Sonnett (Gotham FC; 107/2)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 33/1), Lindsey Heaps (OL Lyonnes, FRA; 165/37), Claire Hutton (Kansas City Current; 2/0), Lo'eau LaBonta (Kansas City Current; 0/0), Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC; 5/2), Lily Yohannes (Ajax, NED; 6/1)

FORWARDS (7): Lynn Biyendolo (Seattle Reign FC; 78/22), Michelle Cooper (Kansas City Current; 4/1), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 23/10), Emma Sears (Racing Louisville; 4/1), Ally Sentnor (Utah Royals; 7/2), Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC; 17/1), Gisele Thompson (Angel City FC; 3/0)