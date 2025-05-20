Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made clear his unhappiness over his side's upcoming schedule ahead of the UEFA Conference League final.

Chelsea face Nottingham Forest on Sunday in a crucial Premier League clash that will help decide whether they qualify for the Champions League next season.

However, their opponents in next week's final, Real Betis, will have an extra two days to prepare with their LaLiga clash against Valencia set for Friday.

When asked about the difference in preparation time, Maresca told a news conference: "I am not happy, 100%.

Chelsea face Real Betis in the Conference League final. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

"You cannot allow a team 48 hours more time when they are playing a European final."

"I don't know if it's the Premier League, La Liga or UEFA [responsibility] but it is not normal to play a team who has had 48 hours more time than you.

"It is not correct. I don't know who it is but there should be rules, absolutely yes."

Maresca said Chelsea's final league game should have been moved to match Betis, or the Spanish team's matched moved to Sunday.