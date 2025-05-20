Inter or PSG: Which team is favourite to win the Champions League? (1:27)

Portugal coach Roberto Martínez has included Cristiano Ronaldo in his 27-player squad for a June 4 Nations League semifinal match against Germany, dismissing rumours that the Al Nassr star is not in playing shape.

Ronaldo, who turned 40 on Feb. 5, has yet to sign a new deal with the Saudi Pro League club, and his current contract expires on June 30. He has not played in the team's last three matches.

"Regarding Cristiano's fitness, he is available to play. There's no problem," Martínez said. "I feel very happy with the quality that we have in the squad. We have many options. We have four players in the Champions League final and that is interesting."

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 33 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions for Al Nassr this season. Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

Martínez said he was not interested in talk that Jose Mourinho could replace him after the Nations League.

"I can say what my focus is, that is the 2026 World Cup and that is what we are working on.

"We are working to improve, to grow and continue with the work we've done so far. The rest is noise but our focus is the World Cup.

"We are where we want to be, among the top four teams in Europe. Of course we want to win it [Nations League] but we want to use the Nations League also to prepare for the World Cup."

FC Porto's teenage striker Rodrigo Mora has been called up for the national team for the first time.

"He is a special player, I would like to talk about his path," Martínez said. "I've seen him play for the U17 team and he made a positive impact.

"For what he's done in the last six months he deserves a place in the national team.

"He is a different player. At 18, to play in Europe, to play in the domestic league and score 10 goals and set up four more.

"He is new and we have to help him. He's had an incredible I have a smile when I talk about Rodrigo Mora because I think he will mark an era in Portuguese football."

João Félix and João Palhinha included in the squad despite not having a starring role in their respective clubs

"João Félix and João Palhinha have played less but they have been important players to reach the Nations League finals. They are important and we need continuity."

Félix scored his first league goal for AC Milan in Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Roma.

He had failed to find the net in his previous 13 league appearances since joining the Rossoneri on loan from Chelsea in February.

Palhinha has had limited playing time since joining Bayern Munich from Fulham in the summer for a reported fee of £51 million.

Martínez said he enjoyed watching Paris Saint-Germain's games this season. PSG currently have four Portuguese players in their squad: Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Gonçalo Ramos, and João Neves. All have been included in this call-up.

"I adored the games of PSG like any football fan. What I liked the most was the growth that the Portuguese players are having there."

Portugal squad:

Diogo Costa (FC Porto), Rui Silva (Sporting CP) and José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers); Diogo Dalot ( Manchester United), Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Nuno Tavares (S S Lazio), Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting CP), Rúben Dias (Manchester City), António Silva (SL Benfica) Renato Veiga (Juventus);João Palhinha (Bayern Munich), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), João Neves (PSG), Vitinha (PSG), Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Pedro Gonçalves (Sporting CP), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), João Félix (Milan AC); Francisco Trincão (Sporting CP), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Pedro Neto (Chelsea FC), Rodrigo Mora (FC Porto), Rafael Leão (Milan AC), Diogo Jota (Liverpool FC), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr).