Tottenham captain Son Heung-Min looks ahead to the Europa League final, and a chance to win his first trophy since joining the club. (0:48)

Does Son consider the Europa League now or never for a Spurs trophy? (0:48)

Open Extended Reactions

Son Heung-Min has said Harry Kane will be "the biggest Spurs fan" when Tottenham play Manchester United in Wednesday's Europa League Final and admitted the game could be his last chance to win a major trophy.

The South Korea international will mark a decade at the club this summer but despite establishing himself as a club legend, he is yet to win any silverware since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015.

Kane, who joined Tottenham aged 11, was in a similar position but left Spurs two years ago and finally ended his career-long wait for a trophy by winning the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich.

The pair -- who combined for more goals than any other duo in Premier League history -- remain close and Son said on Tuesday: "Everybody knows is Harry my best mate. It was a huge honour playing alongside him. After he won the first title, we had a chat about his trophy.

Son Heung-Min has scored 11 goals in all competitions for Spurs this season. Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

"He is already on holiday so he doesn't have to text me. I just concentrate myself with the boys. Harry will be the biggest Spurs fan tomorrow, I'm definitely sure he will be supporting us from holiday."

Son has just one year remaining on his current contract after the club exercised an option to extend his current deal.

The 32-year-old was part of the Spurs team that lost the 2019 Champions League Final against Liverpool and the EFL Cup final two years later.

A huge television audience in Korea will tune into Wednesday's game in the early hours local time desperate to see whether the country's most popular sportsman can finally win a trophy.

Son said: "The future, we never know. We might play next year Champions League or we might play in the final. We never know obviously but the chance that I have now is a real.

"It is a fact. It is a Europa League final so I'm just not thinking about anything else. This could be my last chance or it could be another chance. I just want to concentrate on tomorrow, concentrate on winning and lift the trophy with the boys.

"I really appreciate they [fans in Korea] support us in the morning time, the late night-time. They are always here. I want to give them something back. Tomorrow, I hope I can give me smile, the trophy and a history moment they never forget. I hope we can enjoy together and celebrate together."

Son also confirmed he is "physically ready to go" following a foot problem, while Ange Postecoglou confirmed Pape Matar Sarr is available but Lucas Bergvall misses out due to an ankle injury.