Former Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda died, his club Maccabi Haifa FC announced on Tuesday. He was 31.

Kinda was hospitalized while "going through a complex medical battle in recent weeks," Maccabi Haifa announced two weeks ago.

The Israeli international last played in a match for Maccabi Haifa on March 29.

Sporting Kansas City players posed with Kinda's jersey prior to the team's match against the Portland Timbers on May 10.

Gadi Kinda spent four seasons as Sporting Kansas City. Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of former Sporting KC midfielder Gadi Kinda," Sporting Kansas City wrote on social media. "Our hearts are with Gadi's family, his friends, teammates and all who knew him."

Kinda recorded 14 goals in 64 career MLS matches (48 starts) with Sporting Kansas City (2020-23).

"During his four seasons with Kansas City from 2020-2023, Gadi was a fan favorite for his outstanding play on the field, his passion for the sport, and his spirit of kindness and his generosity to everyone around him," MLS wrote on social media.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to Gadi's family, friends, fans, and everyone with Sporting Kansas City."