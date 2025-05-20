Which teams have won Europa League? All-time winners list

Open Extended Reactions

While the UEFA Champions League is the ultimate prize in European soccer, there's plenty of prestige attached to a Europa League title. Winning the second-tier competition can provide a ticket to the next season's Champions League group stage, along with a shot at the UEFA Super Cup trophy. Sevilla has taken home the most overall championships, with seven titles

In 2024, Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen to win the title. Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025 edition.

Check out the all-time winners in Europa League (formerly UEFA Cup) history.

