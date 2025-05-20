Which teams have won Europa League? All-time winners list

While the UEFA Champions League is the ultimate prize in European soccer, there's plenty of prestige attached to a Europa League title. Winning the second-tier competition can provide a ticket to the next season's Champions League group stage, along with a shot at the UEFA Super Cup trophy. Sevilla has taken home the most overall championships, with seven titles
In 2024, Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen to win the title. Manchester United take on Tottenham Hotspur in the 2025 edition.
Check out the all-time winners in Europa League (formerly UEFA Cup) history.
2024: Atalanta
2023: Sevilla
2022: Eintracht Frankfurt
2021: Villarreal
2020: Sevilla
2019: Chelsea
2018: Atlético Madrid
2017: Manchester United
2016: Sevilla
2015: Sevilla
2014: Sevilla
2013: Chelsea
2012: Atlético Madrid
2011: Porto
2010: Atlético Madrid
2009: Shakhtar Donetsk
2008: Zenit Saint Petersburg
2007: Sevilla
2006: Sevilla
2005: CSKA Moscow
2004: Valencia
2003: Porto
2002: Feyenoord
2001: Liverpool
2000: Galatasaray
1999: Parma
1998: Internazionale
1997: Schalke 04
1996: Bayern Munich
1995: Parma
1994: Internazionale
1993: Juventus
1992: Ajax
1991: Internazionale
1990: Juventus
1989: Napoli
1988: Bayer Leverkusen
1987: IFK Göteborg
1986: Real Madrid
1985: Real Madrid
1984: Tottenham Hotspur
1983: Anderlecht
1982: IFK Göteborg
1981: Ipswich Town
1980: Eintracht Frankfurt
1979: Borussia Mönchengladbach
1978: PSV Eindhoven
1977: Juventus
1976: Liverpool
1975: Borussia Mönchengladbach
1974: Feyenoord
1973: Liverpool
1972: Tottenham Hotspur
