MANCHESTER, England -- Midfielder Rodri is back in the Manchester City squad for the first time since having surgery on his ACL in September.

The Ballon d'Or winner was initially expected to miss the rest of the season, but was on the substitute's bench for City's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Tuesday.

His return to fitness means he is likely to be available for the Club World Cup, which kicks off in the United States next month.

Rodri's last game was against Arsenal, when he was injured in 2-2 draw on Sept. 22.

ACL injuries can take from six months to a year to heal. Rodri also sustained meniscus damage, but has been back in training for weeks.

City's season unraveled soon after Rodri was ruled out -- with the team effectively surrendering the league title before the turn of the year and ending the season without a trophy for first time since 2017 after losing Saturday's FA Cup final against Crystal Palace.

But there is still the chance to lift silverware in the offseason when City take part in the newly-expanded Club World Cup.

Rodri played only three games for City this season before his injury.

He was awarded the Ballon d'Or for the best male soccer player in the world in October -- collecting the trophy on crutches.