Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimarães is in the sights of Al Ittihad, with the newly crowned Saudi Pro League champions willing to pay the Brazil international's €120 million ($135 million) release clause, sources confirmed to ESPN Brasil's Gustavo Hofman.

Sources told ESPN that Alexis Malavolta, Guimarães' agent, was in Saudi Arabia last week and had a meeting with the board of Al Ittihad, who have the 27-year-old as a priority for next season.

Guimarães' current contract with Newcastle runs until the end of the 2027-28 season.

A possible salary figure for Guimarães has not yet been discussed in the first contact between the parties. However, the player's management is not considering a figure lower than between €40 million and €50 million ($45 million and $56 million) per year, sources said.

Bruno Guimarães has been a key player for Newcastle since joining from Lyon in January 2022. Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

But Al Ittihad aren't the only Saudi club interested in signing Guimarães. Al Hilal, the former club of Neymar, are also keen to sign the Brazilian.

The club has opened talks with Guimarães' agent, however he is seen as a back-up option with Al Hilal's main objective to sign Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Guimarães has scored five goals and provided nine assists in 53 appearances for Newcastle and Brazil this season. He also helped Newcastle end their 70-year domestic trophy drought with victory over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.