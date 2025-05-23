Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Arne Slot reacts to Liverpool's 3-2 defeat to Brighton and reflects on their title-winning campaign in the Premier League. (1:51)

Premier League champions Liverpool are back in league action on Sunday, taking on FA Cup champions Crystal Palace. While the final weekend has plenty at stake for other teams, there's very little riding on this contest barring Palace chasing a finish in the top-half of the table.

Liverpool will receive their trophy at the end of the game, and given Palace's 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final last weekend, there's set to be a party atmosphere among both sets of supporters.

Arne Slot's side have yet to win a game since becoming champions, losing 3-1 to Chelsea, drawing 2-2 against Arsenal and then losing 3-2 to Brighton in midweek. Palace have had no such hangover after their FA Cup exploits, defeating Wolves 4-2 in midweek league action.

Games between the two teams have been low-scoring efforts over the last few years, with only seven goals scored across five games. Palace's last trip to Anfield saw them win 1-0 courtesy an early Eberechi Eze strike. It was a similar theme at Selhurst Park earlier this season, when Diogo Jota scored in the ninth minute as Liverpool held on for a 1-0 win despite Alisson's injury.

Oliver Glasner will be keen to end Palace's historic trophy-winning season on a victorious note, while Liverpool will be keen to avoid becoming the first Premier League champions ever to not win a single game after sealing the title.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, Peacock in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, May 25 at 4:00 p.m. BST (11:00 a.m. E.T., 8:30 p.m. IST, 1:00 a.m. AEST Monday morning)

Venue: Anfield, Liverpool

Referee: Darren England

VAR: Paul Howard

Injury news:

Liverpool

Alexis Mac Allister, M, muscle, OUT, estimated return early June

Crystal Palace

Adam Wharton, M, concussion, DOUBT, estimated return early June

Marc Guehi, D, concussion, DOUBT, estimated return late May

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return early January 2026

Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return early August

Expected Lineups:

Liverpool

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson

CM: Ryan Gravenberch | AM: Harvey Elliot | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Luis Diaz | LW: Cody Gakpo

Crystal Palace

GK: Dean Henderson

CB: Chris Richards | CB: Maxence Lacroix | CB: Joel Ward

RM: Daniel Munoz | CM: Jefferson Lerma | CM: Daichi Kamada | LM: Tyrick Mitchell

AM: Ismaila Sarr | AM: Eberechi Eze

CF: Jean-Philippe Mateta

Stats:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah still needs two more assists in the last game of the season to match the record for most assists in a single Premier League season. Salah already has the record for most goal involvements in a 38-game PL season. He's a shoe-in or the PL Golden Boot, having scored 28 goals, five more than second-placed Alexander Isak.

Crystal Palace reached a club record 52 Premier League points with their 4-2 win over Wolves. They are unbeaten in their last seven games.

Both Liverpool and Palace have score 11 goals in their last 5 matches.

Liverpool's last win over Palace at home came in September 2021, when Sadio Mane, Salah and Naby Keita found the net in a 3-0 win.

Latest news and analysis:

Liverpool ratings: Salah gets 5/10 as champs fall to Brighton

Despite getting a guard of honor, Brighton & Hove Albion spoiled Liverpool's party where Mohamed Salah was unable to make an impact.

Nothing is impossible: Crystal Palace's first FA Cup win over Man City proves that

Crystal Palace win their first major trophy in 120 years by winning the FA Cup, while a possible rebuild for Manchester City becomes more evident.

Salah: Don't boo TAA in final Liverpool games

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has called for fans not to boo teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the club's remaining games this season.

Sources: Frimpong set for Liverpool medical

Right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong is set to undergo a medical at Liverpool this week as he closes in a move from Bayer Leverkusen, sources have told ESPN.