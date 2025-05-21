Gab Marcotti explains why Barcelona beating Real Madrid to the LaLiga title is their most impressive achievement in over a decade. (1:29)

Barcelona coach Hansi Flick has extended his contract with the club after guiding them to the LaLiga title, signing a new deal until 2027.

Flick, 60, was appointed last summer and has led Barça to a domestic treble in his first season in charge, winning the league, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Supercopa.

Barça also made progress in the Champions League, reaching a first semifinal since 2019 before losing to Inter Milan after extra time.

The former Bayern Munich and Germany coach's previous deal was due to expire in 2026.

Barça would have been open to offering Flick a longer contract, but he has spoken regularly of his preference to sign shorter terms.

"I am not a coach who wants to sign a contract for three years," he said in April when asked for the latest on a possible new deal.

"We are just starting this project and at this level it's fantastic to stay, but I go year by year.

"I have a lot of energy and a lot of thoughts in my head about what we can do and what is necessary to make the team better. This team has a lot more potential."

Flick has transformed Barça this season, turning a side that went trophy-less last year into domestic treble winners and a force once again in Europe thanks to an attacking style of football.

The curtain on a brilliant campaign comes down on Sunday, when the Catalan side travel to Athletic Club for their final LaLiga game before an extended summer break with the club not involved in the Club World Cup.