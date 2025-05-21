Enzo Maresca looks ahead to Chelsea's Europa Conference League final against Real Betis, coached by his former manager Manuel Pellegrini. (1:52)

Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso is Atlético Madrid's top target as they look to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window, sources have told ESPN.

Atlético coach Diego Simeone considers the United States international a key component to complete his squad. Simeone has repeatedly requested a defensive midfielder in past transfer windows.

Sources told ESPN that Atlético tried to sign Atalanta midfielder Éderson last year but the deal fell through due to the Serie A club's high demands, leaving Simeone to rely on the versatility of Pablo Barrios and Koke to cover that role.

Atlético did sign Arthur Vermeeren in a €20 million ($22.6m) transfer from Antwerp in January 2024 to reinforce that role. However, the Belgian midfielder had limited playing time and joined Leipzig seven months later on a season long-loan, with an option to make the move permanent this summer.

Although Barrios, 21, has excelled in the defensive midfield role this season, Simeone considers it a necessity to sign a player that would bring solidity to the squad while giving Barrios more freedom to create play.

Sources have told ESPN that Atlético see Cardoso as an ideal player because despite his age, 23, he already has experience in LaLiga. However, Tottenham Hotspur have a priortity option on the USMNT midfielder.

Johnny Cardoso has impressed for Real Betis this season. CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

The New Jersey-born player, who also has an Italian passport, arrived at Betis in January 2024 from Brazilian club Internacional. His solid performances for Betis earned him a contract extension with the Seville-based club until June 2030. Cardoso has an €80m release clause set in his contract but sources have told ESPN that figure is negotiable.

The plan is for Atlético to negotiate a lower transfer fee with Betis next month so that Cardoso joins them this summer. Sources have also told ESPN that veteran Atlético defender César Azpilicueta will leave the club once his contract expires on June 30.

Tottenham defender Cristian Romero is the number one candidate Atlético are considering to replace him. Atlético already know that the player would be open to joining the club but are cautious as they know that reaching an agreement with Spurs will not be easy, with Romero also attracting interest from top European teams.

As for Atlético's plans for their attacking line, it depends on Ángel Correa. The Argentina international has already announced his departure on social media with the player having reached an agreement to join Liga M club Tigres.

However, Atlético insisted in a statement that Correa "has a contract with the club through June 30, 2026."

Atlético are demanding a fee of a round €6m from Tigres to free Correa. Tigres have yet to make an offer for the player. If Correa leaves, Atlético will have to go on the market to sign a striker.

Another of Atlético's aims this summer is to strengthen their left-flank, without placing Samu Lino on the transfer list. The Brazilian winger has several offers from European clubs to leave the club this summer.