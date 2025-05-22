Women's Champions League final: Time, how to watch Arsenal vs Barcelona, stats, team news

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati looks forward to facing Arsenal and some of her former teammates in the final of the women's Champions League. (1:15)

Arsenal and Barcelona face off on Saturday in the UEFA Women's Champions league final in Lisbon.

Barcelona, the reigning champions and four-time winners of the tournament head to Portugal hoping to add a third trophy to the cabinet this season having already won the Liga F and Supercopa titles, while Arsenal prepare to compete in their first European final in 18 years.

Renee Slegers' side faced a tumultuous journey to the final, having began their campaign in the competition in the first round qualifiers, whereas reigning European champions Barcelona entered the competition in the group stage.

The Spanish giants enjoyed a victorious route to the final with an 8-2 aggregate thrashing of Chelsea in the semifinal, while Arsenal completed two shock comeback wins over Real Madrid and eight-time champions Lyon to book their place in the final.

Here is all you need to know about Saturday's showpiece event:

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports and DAZN in the UK and Paramount+ in the United States. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, May 24 at 5 p.m. BST (12 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. CET)

Venue: José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon

Team news:

Barcelona head coach Pere Romeu has close to a full strength squad to call upon. Portugal forward Kika Nazareth is a long-term absentee and will miss the final in her home city.

Arsenal will hope to have goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar back fit after she suffered an ankle injury during the April international break. She played against Lyon in the semifinal but has not appeared for the team since. Back-up goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger is an experienced alternative.

Arsenal are the only English team to have won the Champions League trophy. Florencia Tan Jun - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Expected Lineups:

Arsenal:

Daphne van Domselaar, Emily Fox, Leah Williamson, Steph Catley, Katie McCabe, Kim Little, Frida Maanum, Mariona Caldentey, Chloe Kelly, Caitlin Foord, Alessia Russo.

Barcelona:

Cata Coll, Fridolina Rolfö, Maria León, Irene Paredes, Ona Batlle, Aitana Bonmatí, Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas, Caroline Graham Hansen, Clàudia Pina, Ewa Pajor.

Stats:

Barcelona and Arsenal have met four times previously, each recording two wins and two losses. Both teams have scored eight goals against each other.

Arsenal have been successful in all their previous four knockout ties against Spanish teams, including a 7-0 aggregate victory against Barcelona in 2012-13.

Barcelona's Claudia Pina leads this seasons Champions League golden boot race with 10 goals. Arsenal's Alessia Russo is in second place with seven goals -- the highest tally in history for an English player.

Arsenal will be the third English club Barcelona have faced this season, having played both Manchester City and Chelsea.

Barcelona have reached the final in six of the past seven seasons, losing to Lyon in 2019 and 2022.

Latest news and analysis:

