Spain coach Montse Tomé insists the door of the national team is not closed to Jenni Hermoso despite the 2023 World Cup winner having been omitted once again from the squad.

The Liga MX Tigres Femenil forward, who has been sidelined with a leg muscle injury since April 29, has not played for Spain since Oct. 10, 2024.

For the upcoming UEFA Women's Nations League group games at Belgium and against England, Tomé has included 12 players who are set to feature in Saturday's Champions League women's final between Barcelona and Arsenal.

"For us, it's an ideal scenario: 12 players [10 Barcelona and two Arsenal players]," Tomé said in Wednesday's news conference. "For us, seeing the players at the highest level is good. It will be competitive; they are the two best teams in Europe. It's a gift to be able to see our players in these contexts."

Tomé said those not in the squad still have a chance to make it, with the roster for this summer's European Championship not final.

"No door is closed to any player," Tomé said. "We've shown that since we've been here. [Real Madrid goalkeeper] Misa [Rodríguez] and Jenni [Hermoso] have been with me, and we've decided to put them on the preliminary list. We're looking for the best team."

Hermoso, who was the victim in the 2023 Women's World Cup scandal over an unsolicited kiss from the former president of Spain's soccer federation, is Spain's all-time leading scorer with 57 goals in 123 appearances.

She has expressed her desire to play for Spain again.

Barcelona's Aitana Bonmatí was included in Spain's squad for matches against Belgium and England. Getty

"There are 25 players we can evaluate during this window," Tomé said. "Twenty-three will go to the European Championship.

"That's still a long way off. Our first goal is the Nations League. This year we've called up 36 players. If something happens, we know we can count on other players. When important players couldn't be there, others stepped up.

"The difficult thing is choosing, the good thing is having so many to choose from. We hope we get it right."

Spain, who lead Group 3 with nine points, play at Belgium on May 30 before ending their group stage at home to England on June 3.

Spain squad

Goalkeepers: Cata Coll, Adriana Nanclares, Esther Sullastres.

Defenders: Laia Aleixandri, Olga Carmona, Irene Paredes, Sheila García, María Méndez, Leila Ouahabi, Ona Batlle, Jana Fernández, Laia Codina

Midfielders: Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, Vicky López, Maite Zubieta, Aitana Bonmatí.

Forwards: Salma Paralluelo, Mariona Caldentey, Athenea del Castillo, Clàudia Pina, Esther González, Cristina Martín-Prieto, Lucía García, Alba Redondo.