Former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez believes that the first goal will be key to deciding which way Wednesday's Europa League final between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur goes.

The two sides go into the clash at San Mamés on the back of disappointing league campaigns, with Spurs hovering above the relegation spots in 17th and United a spot above in 16th.

"We talk about Tottenham not winning a trophy ... still, you have players with experience to play in important games and a massive competition," Benitez told ESPN.

"So I think that they will try to stay, stick together and stay focused and they will have the belief that they can do it. If they score first, their belief will grow. If they can see it, then they will be start thinking about ... 'hmm another one.'

"Because both teams have been suffering during the season in the league. They can say what they want, but they will not have great confidence to come to this game. They will [say] 'okay we can do it' but if something is wrong, maybe it will be affecting them. So I'm sure that they will be thinking 'we have to score first.'"

Benitez spoke of United's situation being different owing to their superior track record in winning trophies. A win on Wednesday night would be their third piece of silverware in as many seasons, following their Carabao Cup and FA Cup triumphs in the previous two years.

"Manchester United is a top side that [are] used to winning trophies. Tottenham, they have to show that they are strong enough and they are good enough to start winning trophies. So the approach of Manchester United, Manchester United fans and even the players, they will think we must win because we used to do it. So they will have the belief that they can do it," he said.

"But I am sure Amorim is trying to say 'no, relax and then play your better football, [have] confidence in yourself. But it doesn't matter what we coaches say at this time. I'm sure that because both teams are not doing well at the moment in the league, anyone that can score will take a great advantage in terms of the mentality for the rest of the game."