All throughout the 2024-25 ASEAN Club Championship, Buriram United and Công An Hà Nội had not failed to fully showcase their plethora of quality and attacking intent.

Yet, as a torrential downpour began hours ahead of Wednesday's final second leg at Chang Arena, it began to look as though more would be needed to decide where the trophy was headed -- especially with the tie evenly poised at 2-2 from last week's opening encounter.

Heroes would emerge. But more so than through ability alone, sheer desire loomed as the defining attribute.

Two protagonists would emerge. One looked certain to be the headline act with the final whistle beckoning. Up to that point, the other had played a bit-part role.

Still, following a thrilling turn of events, it is Buriram who are the new champions of Southeast Asia -- having come from two goals down with just seven minutes remaining to force a 3-3 draw after extra-time before dramatically prevailing 3-2 on penalties.

More to follow...