So, as we say goodbye to a 2024-25 Premier League season filled with ups and downs, we return for the second edition of LME's awards to the players and teams that truly delivered.

Who was the MVP this season? What about Rookie of the Year or Save of the Season? LME gives his analysis, grades and takes on all of it.

We present to you, LME's end of season Premier League awards.

MVP/PLAYER OF THE SEASON: Mohamed Salah, Liverpool

This was the easiest decision. Seriously, Salah is the bona fide winner.

Let's begin with numbers. At the time of writing, Salah has scored 28 goals with 18 assists, which is a record in a 38-game season, surpassing Thierry Henry's 44 goal contributions in 2002-03.

Salah also needs only two more goal contributions to pass the overall record of 47, held jointly by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole. Speaking also of Henry, Salah needs only three more assists to pass the Frenchman's -- and Kevin de Bruyne's -- record of 20 in a Premier League season. His combined goal involvements for 2024-25 are almost double as many as the next player, and that's again another record as we have never seen this wide of a gap between first and second.

Salah has been a dominant force this season and is the clear LME pick for Premier League MVP. ESPN Illustration

But this season was more than just statistics for Salah. It was also about increasing his value to a club that had just hired a new manager and needed his main star to be even better. When you add the fact that the Egypt international is 32 years old, his performances become even more impressive. Arne Slot worked with him to become even more important from an offensive standpoint as the incoming coach alleviated Salah's defensive responsibilities.

"I told him, 'As long as you rest me defensively, I will provide offensively' -- so I'm glad I did. It was the manager's idea, of course, but he listens a lot," Salah told Sky Sports, explaining how Slot had guided him to economize his productivity on the pitch. In other words: reduce your defensive input and your offensive input will improve.

As a result, Salah looked fresher going forward, with an eager eye for goal. He entered the box in a more dynamic way (all of his goals were scored inside it) and looked more and more for his teammates. No other player in the league created more obvious opportunities for his teammates than Salah. When you add the clutch nature of his game -- especially in December, when he had 15 goal involvements that month alone -- then it's clear to see just how vital he was for Liverpool and their title-winning season.

I also think leading the golden boot race is a remarkable achievement because he is a winger disguised as a striker. It's what makes him so special. Though his numbers have not been great in recent weeks -- one goal and assist in his past eight matches, including a big miss against Brighton on Monday -- I implore you not to have recency bias. As Slot said after the loss to the Seagulls, Salah's campaign has been almost inhuman, though there have been moments in the season when that hasn't been the case.

But Salah fully deserves this accolade and has always been one of the most dangerous and illustrious players in English football, and it's why, when it's all said and done, I think he will go down as a top-five player in the history of the Premier League. For now, he wins my MVP award for 2024-25.

It was early in the season, but coach Enzo Maresca was feeling confident about the start he had made with Chelsea. The Blues faced Brighton at home and despite conceding first, they ended up winning 4-2 at Stamford Bridge, securing a fourth straight win with an impressive 15 goals from their first six league matches.

Beyond the result and the streak, that day was all about Palmer as he became the first player in Premier League history to score four goals in the first half. It was 20 minutes of absolute, individual domination as the English star -- and Chelsea's most important player -- scored in the 21st, 28th, 31st and 41st minute.

His third goal was one of the best free kicks of the season, but what made this even more incredulous is that it could have been so much more as Palmer also had a goal called back for offside as well as one attempt that hit the post. Yes, we were still in the first half.

The second half had less action, but Palmer still affected the game and almost scored a fifth goal, though his effort went wide. But make no mistake: A performance is defined by your overall impact on a game and on this particular afternoon, Cole Palmer -- who that day also became the first player since Diego Costa to score 20 goals in a calendar year -- was at times unplayable. The man was possessed by the gods of coldness and gave us a thunderous display.

GOAL OF THE SEASON: Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton 3-0 Chelsea, Feb. 14)

Months later, Brighton achieved redemption and it wasn't just cupid's arrow that hit the target on Valentine's night. The 27-year-old winger also delivered that evening, gifting Brighton fans a love note at Amex Stadium.

Let's set the scene. It's the 26th minute and both sides are battling their way through a stalemate. Brighton's stopper Bart Verbruggen takes the ball out of his box, looking to send it long. He sees Mitoma sandwiched between Chelsea defenders Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto, so he launches a long delivery to the Japanese attacker. Mitoma sprints toward goal, chased by Chalobah and Gusto as the ball hovers and drops over his shoulder.

It's a very difficult pass to bring down because you don't see the ball coming until the last second. But with the timing and delicate touch of a surgeon, Mitoma receives it via a delicious, exquisite first touch with his right foot. But the job is not done because Chalobah is next to him, ready to take it away, so immediately after the first touch, the Brighton man quickly guides the ball to his right to evade Chalobah and heads toward the middle. He succeeds, enters the edge of the box in three touches and in the quickest of flashes, places a great bottom-right finish past Filip Jørgensen.

The home fans erupted as Brighton's faithful celebrated a wonderful goal and a game that ended 3-0 for Fabian Hürzeler's side.

There have been some magnificent finishes this season, but I have to give the award to Mitoma because just like any true piece of art, you have to see it over and over again to truly comprehend its splendor. There are so many intricate pieces to it that require dissection and ultimately, all the details come together for a majestic goal.

ROOKIE OF THE SEASON: Dean Huijsen, Bournemouth

Bournemouth's loss is Real Madrid's gain as Huijsen, left, has confirmed he will be heading to LaLiga this summer. Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

*To be eligible as a "rookie" for these awards, I have kept some factors in mind. A player has to be 23 or under and just completed his first season in the Premier League with at least 1,500 minutes.

Real Madrid needed to see only one season of the Dutch-born Spanish international at Bournemouth to say to themselves, "Yup, that's our man" and, without hesitation, pay the $67 million release clause to bring him to the Spanish club on June 1.

The 20-year-old center back has been monumental for manager Andoni Iraola, helping the Cherries earn the most points in a single Premier League season. At the time of writing, for players who had played at least 1,000 minutes, Huijsen finished second in clearances, third in interceptions and fourth in headed clearances and long balls.

At such a young age, he has a great amount of experience, coming from Serie A before moving to the south coast of England. This season, he has made 35 appearances in all competitions (31 in the Premier League, scoring three goals for winning outcomes) and made his debut for Spain in March in the Nations League against the Netherlands.

At 6-foot-6, Huijsen is an imposing defender though beyond his obvious physical attributes, he is an excellent reader of the game. One of my favorite quotes about defending comes from AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini. "If I have to make a tackle, then I have already made a mistake." That exemplifies Huijsen, who makes a habit of anticipating danger. But having grown up in Spain from the age of 5, it's also not a surprise that his hero is Sergio Ramos -- another master in one-on-one situations, just like Huijsen.

Bournemouth thrive on high-octane football. It's the DNA of Iraola's philosophy. But the center backs need to be the starting point, the spark that sets off everything. Without Huijsen, they wouldn't have been as successful.

So long, Dean. We hardly knew ye. Enjoy Madrid.

Milenkovic was a largely unnoticed summer signing, but his brilliance and assertive play has been a major reason for Nottingham Forest's remarkable season. HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

Forest have been the best story of this season, and after 30 years they have again qualified for European competition. Thanks to their 2-1 victory over West Ham United last weekend, they also have a small chance at securing a spot in next season's Champions League when they host Chelsea on the final day. This is simply remarkable as Nuno Espirito Santo's side delivered a team that epitomized no-nonsense, cohesive, counterattacking, gutsy football and Milenkovic is a big, big reason why.

Milenkovic's move to Forest from Fiorentina last summer was a genius decision because he helped solve many of the team's problems from previous seasons. Forest gave away too many goals outside the penalty area, they didn't win as many aerial battles and despite Murillo's fantastic passing range, there wasn't a partner who could compliment his attributes. They needed an enforcer who was also composed.

Enter Milenkovic, who in 2023-24 was second only to Virgil van Dijk in aerial battles across all of Europe. As a result, Forest hardly made the same mistakes of giving away dangerous set pieces this season. And that's mainly because of the Serbian's presence.

Here's the best part. They paid approximately $16 million for his services. That, my friends, is a bargain.

MOST IMPROVED PLAYER: Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool

It turns out Liverpool didn't need midfield reinforcements after all, as Gravenberch evolved into a superstar under Arne Slot. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Last season was one of lessons for the Dutch midfielder, who arrived from Bayern Munich on the final day of the summer transfer window in 2023. Under Jurgen Klopp, he started only 12 games as part of a slow, steady acclimation to the demands of Klopp's heavy metal football and the Premier League. It wasn't easy as Liverpool finished third behind Man City and Arsenal, but most importantly for Gravenberch, an existential issue surfaced when Klopp announced his departure from the club at the end of January. What will happen to me now?

Slot arrived last summer and alongside the club's new sporting director Richard Hughes, the new man in charge launched a mission to assess what was needed and it was clear that in his system, the midfield required a conductor and an anchor. Both attributes were needed in one player; the problem was that Liverpool were not rich in that department. As a result, Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi became the primary target. In the end, it didn't work out and Zubimendi stayed with La Real, so Slot focused on what he already had.

Gravenberch, used as a No. 8 under Klopp, was now tested as a No. 6 in the preseason. He delivered in more ways than one, and as we fast-forward to the present, it is so clear that in a team of cohesive powerhouses that delivered the title for Liverpool, the Dutch midfielder was their omnipresent necessity. And this was seen early. In fact, it wasn't even December, and Gravenberch was already leading Europe's top leagues in tackles and interceptions. By the end of the season, the 23-year-old led the Premier League among other midfielders in interceptions and was in the top four for possessions won, possessions won in the final third, successful passes and ball carries.

That's how you win a league title.

It was a wonderful season for Gravenberch, who had to reinvent himself to become a champion. There's a lesson there for us all.

SAVE OF THE SEASON: Emiliano Martínez (Nottingham Forest 2-1 Aston Villa, Dec. 14)

Aston Villa ended up losing the game to the Tricky Trees in stoppage time, but not before this audacious save from Emiliano "Dibu" Martínez.

The first half was forgettable, but the second was a totally different story. It was the 59th minute and the atmosphere was getting tense as much was at stake. Forest, who had been very good with set pieces, earned a corner and the inswinger cross came in from Elliot Anderson. Within a sea of players, Morgan Gibbs-White flicked it to Nicolás Domínguez and he headed the ball toward the goal. Everyone in the stadium thought it had gone in, so much so that the home crowd celebrated, including Forest. But Domínguez couldn't believe what his Argentine compatriot had just done.

Somehow, with cat-like reflexes, Martínez kept the ball out of goal with one hand. The header was destined to go in, but Villa's stopper had other ideas. It was a save of gigantic proportions from the World Cup winner.

OLD DOG, NEW TRICKS AWARD: Chris Wood, Nottingham Forest

Chris Wood is nobody's idea of a superstar, but having his best season over 30 and scoring a ton of goals deserves recognition. Fantasista/Getty Images

Given to a player who is at least 30 years old and reinvented himself for a superb season

Returning to Forest but for good reason, as we add this new award. If you follow my work, you'll know that one of my favorite quotes is from the playwright and filmmaker David Mamet who once wrote, "Old age and treachery will always beat youth and exuberance," meaning that the older you get, the more crafty you can become and this can become an advantage over the naivety of youth. In competition, therefore, it can often provide a significant edge.

Wood is the absolute example of this because what he has done this season is astonishing. At 33 years old, he has 20 goals and three assists. That's a remarkable achievement, especially on a team like Forest, which doesn't necessarily possess the ball too much in matches and as a result can't provide the striker with as many scoring opportunities compared to other teams. But Wood has absolutely made the most of everything he has been given.

In October, the striker also made history when he became the first player for Forest and New Zealand to win the Premier League's Player of the Month award. In January, the club rewarded him with a two-year contract knowing full well that without his goals, they wouldn't have achieved European football.

At times, I often feel that Wood belongs in another era. He doesn't care about bells and whistles, style or finesse. He is the ultimate antidote to a younger generation that can sometimes be obsessed with short-lived hype. He is a 1950s boxer, the Ron Swanson of the Premier League, and we love him for it.

MANAGER OF THE SEASON: Arne Slot, Liverpool

Slot walked into a difficult gig last summer and ended up cruising to the league title with Liverpool. Carl Recine/Getty Images

I suppose it's perfectly acceptable to add Nuno Espirito Santo or even Eddie Howe to the conversation, but the truth is that to win the Premier League title in your first season as manager -- as well as your debut season in the league -- is a remarkable achievement.

Let's also not forget that Slot also did this without bringing any transfers to the squad aside from a below-par Federico Chiesa. The Dutch manager also had the daunting job of taking over Klopp's system and trying to transform "heavy metal football" into his own modality -- and with the same players -- but most importantly, he had to help the club move forward from their beloved German manager. Oh, and there were three important contract negotiations (Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk) to deal with. He did it, quietly and without a fuss.

For Slot, it came down to man management, focus and attention to care and detail. In the end, Liverpool lost only three times in the Premier League all season and had the best offensive record and second-best defensive record of all 20 teams.

The naysayer will tell you that Liverpool took advantage of multiple issues from other clubs, including Manchester City's injury woes and massive dip in form before the end of the calendar year, but this simply isn't the case. Leagues are won with consistency, and that's exactly what Slot brought to the table.

He implemented his tactics with precision and even helped players become better versions of themselves by totally transforming them into something else (the aforementioned Gravenberch, for example). He helped Salah become more lethal, which is astounding to contemplate, and reminded everyone why van Dijk might just be one of the best center backs in the history of the game. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai also had their best seasons for the club because their roles were more finely tuned.

This was an impressive season from Liverpool, and despite the fact that they have taken their foot off the pedal since winning the title, let's not forget they haven't relinquished the top spot in the table since November. That's a very impressive achievement and thanks to their manager, they have more than earned it.