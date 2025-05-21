Pep Guardiola praises Kevin De Bruyne following his final game at the Etihad in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Bournemouth. (1:55)

Phil Foden has said he has "struggled" for Manchester City this season because of off-field issues and an ankle injury, and admits he may need to miss England's next games to prepare for the Club World Cup.

After a stellar 2023-24 campaign with 19 Premier League goals and multiple individual awards, Foden has netted just 10 times in all competitions this season and has been in and out of Pep Guardiola's starting lineup.

Foden said he suffered ankle ligament damage following a tackle from Manchester United's Casemiro in the April 6 derby which has affected him, while also disclosing there were a "lot of things going on off the pitch mentally."

"It's been difficult," the 24-year-old told various outlets, including The Guardian, about his season. "I picked up an ankle injury against United and it took time to heal before I could push myself back in training.

"A lot of people don't know what football players have to go through and play with. I've had a lot of ankle pain and played with it in the last couple of months.

"It's been a frustrating season. I've had a lot of things going on off the pitch mentally. Sometimes there's things in life bigger than football. This season I've struggled a little bit.

"Hopefully come next year I can get my head mentally right, get back where I left the season before because I know what I'm capable of doing and the quality I have."

Phil Foden has struggled to replicate his form for last year for Manchester City this term. Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

He added: "The club has been so supportive. I can't thank them enough. I know if everything was OK [off the pitch] I'd definitely be better on the field. Sometimes things happen and you have to deal with it and move on."

Manchester City finish their league season against Fulham on Sunday, when they will be looking to secure a Champions League place, before their Club World Cup campaign begins on June 18.

With England fixtures before then against Andorra (June 7) and Senegal (June 10), Foden admitted it may be better for him to sit out those games. Thomas Tuchel will announce his squad on Friday.

"It's a difficult situation with the internationals right around the corner," Foden said. "It's something we have to speak about with the club and national team to see if it's maybe better to rest and get my ankle fully 100% back.

"I just need a few weeks off without playing football and I can't get it at the moment. It's a bit frustrating to play with niggles like this."

Foden still wants to play in a revamped Club World Cup, and insists City will "take it seriously."

"It's obviously difficult because the lads are mentally drained from this season," he said. "I believe everyone needs the right time to recover. It's going to be a funny one, some clubs will take it more seriously than others but I know we'll definitely take it seriously."