MADRID -- Real Madrid forward Endrick will be out for two months and miss the Club World Cup due to a hamstring injury, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Endrick's Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham plans on undergoing surgery on his troublesome left shoulder after the tournament.

The club released a statement on Wednesday that their medical staff had diagnosed Endrick with an injury to the hamstring tendon in his right leg, the latest in a rash of injuries for Madrid in recent months. While Madrid did not give a timeline for his recovery, sources said he is set to be sidelined for two months.

Madrid make their Club World Cup debut on June 18 at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium against Al Hilal, which is expected to be the first match for Madrid under new manager Xabi Alonso following Carlo Ancelotti's departure to coach Brazil.

Regarding Bellingham, sources said that while no date has been set for his procedure, both club and player are in agreement on the decision given the recurring issues with the shoulder dating to his first season with Madrid.

Endrick adds to Real Madrid's injury concerns ahead of the Club World Cup. Photo by Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Bellingham dislocated the shoulder during a match against Rayo Vallecano in November 2023, putting him out of action for three weeks. However, Bellingham chose a rehabilitation plan that allowed him to stay on the pitch for Madrid and as a result he failed to make a full recovery.

The surgery date will depend on how Madrid perform at the Club World Cup but Bellingham is expected to miss the beginning of the 2025-26 LaLiga season after the operation.

A source said Alonso was made aware of Bellingham's status as soon as he agreed to manage Madrid. One of his priorities once he takes the reins is managing the rash of injuries that have plagued Madrid this season.

While Bellingham's shoulder doesn't fall under that category, the injuries in recent months have nevertheless been a concern for the new manager.

Luka Modric and Arda Güler have been the only Madrid players who have avoided injury this season. Kylian Mbappé and Brahim Díaz will be the club's only fit forwards for the weekend match against Real Sociedad.