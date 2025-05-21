The 'ESPN FC' crew put down the quality of the Europa League final between Tottenham and Man United. (2:15)

BILBAO, Spain -- Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year wait for a trophy on Wednesday as Brennan Johnson's 42nd-minute goal was enough to beat Manchester United 1-0 and win the Europa League.

Both clubs went into the game under massive pressure after hugely disappointing Premier League campaigns left United in 16th place and Spurs below them in 17th, but Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou kept his promise of always winning something in his second season.

Postecoglou was facing an uphill battle to save his job, but he has now delivered Spurs' first trophy since 2008 and their first European hardware since 1984. They also secured a spot in the Champions League and an estimated £100 million in revenue at the expense of United, who face a season in the wilderness with no European football for the first time since 2014-15.

"I'm still trying to take it all in. I know what it means for this football club," said a jubilant Postecoglou after the match. "Unfortunately, the longer it goes on it's harder to break that cycle sometimes. I could sense nervousness from everyone at the club as they've seen it before and until you take that monkey off you're back, you'll never understand what it feels like.

"We've got a really young group, but I'm hoping them tasting this now, it feeds into itself and they'll feel differently about themselves."

In a scrappy game short on quality here at Estadio de San Mamés, Johnson's bundled effort from Pape Matar Sarr's cross separated the teams and sparked jubilant celebrations for the Tottenham contingent among the 49,224 crowd.

"This season hasn't been good at all, but I swear, not one of us players care about that," Johnson said after the match. "This is what it's all about; this club hasn't won a trophy for 17 years. It means so much. All the fans get battered, we get battered for not winning a trophy. I'm so happy.

"Ever since I came here it's been, 'they're a good team, but can never get it done.' We got it done today."

Spurs opted to leave captain Son Heung-Min on the bench while Ruben Amorim started Mason Mount ahead of Alejandro Garnacho.

On a night of high stakes, both goalkeepers contributed to a nervous start. Noussair Mazraoui was required to make a vital early intervention as André Onana was caught out trying to meet Pedro Porro's right-wing cross.

Tottenham players celebrate after beating Manchester United to win the Europa League. Getty Images

At the other end, Guglielmo Vicario flapped at Bruno Fernandes' 16th-minute corner and Amad Diallo flashed a shot across goal. Diallo looked the liveliest player on the pitch but both teams were desperately short of quality in the final third.

The opening goal summed up the standard on show. Sarr swung in a cross from the left where Johnson and Shaw went to meet it at the near post. The ball ricocheted off Shaw and past Onana with Johnson getting the final touch.

"I think people misinterpreted [my claim about winning in second year]," Postecoglou added. "It wasn't me boasting, it was me just making a declaration, and I believed it. I just had this thing inside me, more than anything else -- and I know our league form has been terrible, nowhere near good enough and unacceptable -- but us finishing third wasn't going to change this football club.

"What was going to change it, was us winning something.

United saw more of the ball after the break but struggled to create much of note. Leny Yoro tried to meet Fernandes' 58th-minute free kick at the near post, but Vicario saved and Spurs scrambled it clear.

Tottenham were reduced to counter-attacks and Dominic Solanke should have done better when played in by Yves Bissouma, but his poor touch meant the opportunity was lost.

Son came on for Richarlison with 23 minutes remaining but United created their best chance shortly afterwards as Vicario failed to deal with Fernandes' ball into the box and Rasmus Hojlund headed at goal only for Micky Van der Ven to acrobatically clear the ball off the line.

It was Hojlund's final contribution, as moments later Amorim replaced him with Joshua Zirkzee as part of a double change with Garnacho on for Mount.

Fernandes then headed wide from Diallo's cross before Garnacho forced Vicario into a low save to his left as United found some momentum. Spurs retreated still further as United continued to probe and in a frantic finale.

Shaw forced a fine save from Vicario as the game went into stoppage-time, but Tottenham held on for a moment of history.

Tottenham had won all three matches it has played against United this season and are unbeaten in six straight games against the Old Trafford side, with the last five under manager Ange Postecoglou.

United and Tottenham had met in just one previous final -- the 2009 League Cup when Alex Ferguson's Red Devils won 4-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw.