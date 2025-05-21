Ruben Amorim didn't take kindly to a journalist's question on his team selection in the Europa League final. (2:46)

BILBAO, Spain -- Ruben Amorim has said he will not seek compensation from Manchester United if they decide he is not the right man for the job after the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Amorim has two years left on the contract he signed when he was appointed in November and would be due a payoff if he's sacked.

But in the wake of the damaging defeat to Spurs, the Portuguese coach offered to walk away with nothing if club bosses decide they no longer want him in charge.

And after a miserable run of form since his arrival -- which has only included six Premier League wins in six months -- he asked the fans for "faith."

"I have nothing to show to the fans, so in this moment it is a little bit of faith," Amorim told reporters.

"Let's see. I am always open. If the board and fans feel I am not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation, but I will not quit.

"I am really confident on my job. And as you see I will not change nothing in the way I do things."

Ruben Amorim failed to lead Man United to victory ion the Europa League final, which would had salvaged a troubled season. Michael Steele/Getty Images

United lost 1-0 to Spurs thanks to a scruffy goal from Brennan Johnson just before half-time.

Amorim's team had 16 shots, but struggled to create meaningful clear-cut chances.

Micky van de Ven cleared Rasmus Højlund's header off the line and Guglielmo Vicario made a good save from Luke Shaw in stoppage time.

Despite another game in which United could not find the net, Amorim argued his players were better than Spurs on the night.

"I am not going to talk about the future, tonight we need to deal with the pain of losing this match," said Amorim.

"It was clear we were the better team, then we manage not to score again. The guys try everything to win the game. In the future we can assess."