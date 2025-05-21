Ange Postecoglou signed off his press conference after their Europa League win in a philosophical mood. (0:50)

Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-Min accepted the tag of Spurs legend, if only for one day, after lifting the club's first trophy in 17 years following victory in Wednesday's Europa League final.

Spurs beat Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao, thanks to Brennan Johnson's first-half goal. It was the north London club's first title since it won the English League Cup in 2008, and first European triumph since it won its second UEFA Cup -- the equivalent of the Europa League now -- in 1984.

The trophy was also the first that Son, who joined Tottenham 10 years ago, has won in his club career. His only previous silverware came in winning the Asian Games with South Korea in 2018.

Having said at the start of this season that he wanted to go down as a Spurs legend but didn't yet feel entitled to that honour, Son was asked following the victory if he now considers himself worthy.

"Let's say I'm a legend. Why not? Only today!" Son, who came off the substitutes' bench in the 67th minute of the final, told TNT Sports.

"Seventeen years nobody has done it, so with such amazing players yeah today's the day. Probably today I will say I'm a legend of this club.

"I feel amazing. This is what I've always dreamed for and today is the day it happened. Dream came really, really true. I'm so so happy. I am the happiest man in the world."

Son Heung-Min lifts Tottenham's first trophy in 17 years. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images

The title guarantees Spurs a spot in next season's Champions League, and helps salvage a dismal season that sees the club languishing in 17th place in the Premier League ahead of the final round of fixtures.

The victory in Europe's second-tier competition comes six years after Tottenham fell short against Liverpool in the Champions League final.

"When you look at the whole season there will always be some situation you have a tough time but we as players always stuck together with the injuries, with the young players, they always step up," Son added.

"I felt the pressure. I wanted it so badly. The last seven days I was dreaming about this game every single day. It finally happened and I can sleep easy now and I can enjoy it.

"Today's the day we can celebrate so let's just make it one we will never forget and maybe I will miss the flight tomorrow!"