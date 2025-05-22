Is Christian Pulisic in the best form of his career? (1:40)

AC Milan and United States attacker Christian Pulisic won't be part of the team that takes part in the Gold Cup, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The reason for Pulisic's unavailability is that he needs a recovery period after a grueling season in Europe. If he plays in Milan's season finale against Monza on Saturday, it will be his 50th game across all competitions for the club this season.

One source told ESPN that Pulisic had been dealing with a chronic hip flexor issue as recently as March, though it is not known if that is the reason for him sitting out the Gold Cup.

The USMNT is looking to rebound from a poor showing at the Concacaf Nations League in March in which it sustained defeats to Panama and Canada.

In addition to Pulisic, the U.S. will be without the Juventus duo of Weston McKennie and Timothy Weah, as well as Borussia Dortmund's Gio Reyna, all of whom will be participating in the FIFA Club World Cup.

The CWC could also render Johnny Cardoso unavailable if his reported move to Atlético Madrid goes through.

The USMNT opens its Gold Cup group stage on June 15 against Trinidad and Tobago followed by games against Saudi Arabia on June 19 and Haiti three days later.

Fox Sports was first to report the news of Pulisic being unavailable for the Gold Cup.