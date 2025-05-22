Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal have been told they must pay Real Madrid €80 million to sign Rodrygo after making their first move, while Florian Wirtz will choose between Bayern Munich and Liverpool in the next 10 days. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid from Santos in 2019. Image Photo Agency

TRENDING RUMORS

- Arsenal have held the first exploratory discussions to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid, reports Sky Sports Deutschland's Florian Plettenberg. Rodrygo has become disillusioned with his role at the Bernabeu this season, and Los Blancos are prepared to allow him to move on if the offer is right. Liverpool have also been strongly linked with the 24-year-old Brazil international, who has won 33 caps for his country. Cadena SER has added to the speculation, saying that Real Madrid will tell Arsenal they want €80m for the winger. Rodrygo's representatives are sounding out potential suitors, including the Gunners. However, a deal for Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi remains Mikel Arteta's first priority amid competition from Real Madrid.

- Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz will make a decision over his future in the next 10 days, according to kicker. Bayern Munich and Liverpool are the leading contenders for his signature, with Leverkusen demanding well in excess of €100m. Manchester City were strongly linked but pulled out when the total cost of the deal, including the player's salary and payments to agents, was going to reach €300m. Bayern had previously considered Real Madrid their only serious rivals, but they are now very worried about Liverpool with the 22-year-old's family having flown to England for talks.

- Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has "almost an obsession" with Europa League winner Cristian Romero, according to Mundo Deportivo. The centre-back played a key role in helping Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur to European glory on Wednesday and will almost certainly be the subject of intense interest from Los Colchoneros once the transfer window opens. The Spanish outlet says Simeone has been constantly calling the 27-year-old Spurs defender and wants to sign the Argentina international "at all costs," with his valuation being set at around €50 million.

- Chelsea are determined to see off any interest from Real Madrid in midfielder Enzo Fernández, reports The Guardian, which adds that the Blues aren't panicking about the situation. Fernández's name has come up in informal discussions between Chelsea and Real Madrid, Diario AS claims. There is a similar feeling at Liverpool amid interest from Los Blancos in Alexis Mac Allister. Real Madrid are also tracking Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Larsson.

- Atlético Madrid are seriously pushing to sign Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, according to Mundo Deportivo, which goes as far as saying that the 25-year-old is working to organise a life in Madrid in case negotiations are successful. Los Colchoneros are hoping for a loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent, but Liverpool want to recoup as much of the €85m they paid Benfica as possible.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Alex Kirkland on growing speculation around the future of forward Rodrygo.

For the second summer in a row, Rodrygo's future at Real Madrid is in doubt -- but for very different reasons. Twelve months ago, the presumption was that Kylian Mbappé's arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu meant a likely departure for the Brazil forward. Mbappé would replace Rodrygo in Carlo Ancelotti's front two -- alongside Vinicius Junior -- and the Brazilian would leave, rather than accept a reduced role. In fact, quite the opposite has happened. For the majority of the season, Rodrygo has kept his place in the team, Ancelotti insisting on maintaining his "fantastic four" frontline despite the resulting imbalance between attack and defence. Rodrygo has made 30 appearances in Madrid's 37 LaLiga games, 22 of them starts. He can't complain about a lack of opportunities, he just hasn't made the most of them. In fact, he's scored one goal since the end of January -- though he has been out injured this month. That underwhelming performance, including in Madrid's Champions League elimination to Arsenal, and the Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona, when he was hauled off for Mbappé at half-time, has led go a growing feeling that Rodrygo might leave at the end of this season. Some journalists who are close to the club, and president Florentino Pérez, have reported exactly that in recent weeks, although a source close to the player has denied to ESPN that Rodrygo is considering pushing for a move. If Madrid do sanction a transfer, and Rodrygo accepts it, there would be no shortage of suitors, especially in the Premier League. Nobody doubts his quality, and at 24, he still hasn't reached his peak. Despite his lack of consistency at Madrid, there's a good chance he'd thrive in the right environment, where he's the main man in attack, rather than a supporting player. In terms of replacements, the question is: do Madrid need one? Without Rodrygo, it means Mbappé and Vinicius -- who's expected to sign a new deal -- could play as a front two, with Bellingham behind them. Endrick would be the first-choice alternative in attack, with Brahim Diaz as a different kind of option. Instead, Madrid could use the funds raised by Rodrygo's exit to spend elsewhere in the team, where it's badly needed: in midfield and defence, with centre-back Dean Huijsen already signed from Bournemouth for £50m.

OTHER RUMORS

- Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign River Plate attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono and have put the 17-year-old on their shortlis. Talks have already taken place, with Mastantuono allowed to move to Europe when he turns 18 in August. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined Liverpool and Manchester City in showing an interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. Even so, the FA Cup-winning Eagles are not willing to let the 21-year-old leave and will reject any offers. (Football Insider)

- Real Madrid have got in touch directly with Athletic Club to tell them there's no truth in Marca's report linking them with Nico Williams (Cadena SER)

- Luka Modric has still received no new contract proposal from Real Madrid, although the player would like to renew and stay until 2026. (Cadena COPE)

- Liverpool are considering a move for Lyon's Malick Fofana, 20, if Barcelona are successful in their pursuit of Luis Diaz. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Liverpool have offered a new four-year deal to Wellity Lucky, a 19-year-old central defender who was born in Spain. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Juventus are hopeful that striker Moise Kean, who has 24 goals across all competitions, will commit his future to the club amid rumours he could look to move on with interest from the Premier League. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Fabio Silva, who spent this season on loan at Las Palmas from Wolves, is an "open option" for Atletico Madrid. The 22-year-old would be a potential replacement for Angel Correa, who is set to leave. (Diario AS)

- Following Fabrizio Romano's report that Joao Pedro could be allowed to leave Brighton & Hove Albiwho was born in Spanion, the Daily Mail has now suggested that Chelsea are ready to offer £50m for the forward and could include other players in the deal.