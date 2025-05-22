Transfer rumors, news: Simeone wants UEL winner Romero at Atleti

Open Extended Reactions

Europa League winner Cristian Romero is being courted by Atlético Madrid, while Real Madrid's pursuit of Enzo Fernández and Alexis Mac Allister could end in failure. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Atlético manager Diego Simeone reportedly has 'an obsession' with Spurs centre-back Cristian Romero. Michael Regan - UEFA

TRENDING RUMORS

- Atlético Madrid manager Diego Simeone has "almost an obsession" with Europa League winner Cristian Romero, according to Mundo Deportivo. The centre-back played a key role in helping Ange Postecoglou's Tottenham Hotspur to European glory on Wednesday and will almost certainly be the subject of intense interest from Los Colchoneros once the transfer window opens. The Spanish outlet says Simeone has been constantly calling 27-year-old Spurs defender and wants to sign the Argentina international "at all costs," with his valuation being set at around €50 million.

- Chelsea are determined to see off any interest from Real Madrid in midfielder Enzo Fernández, reports The Guardian, which adds that those at Stamford Bridge aren't panicking about the situation. There is a similar feeling at Liverpool amid interest from Los Blancos in Alexis Mac Allister. Real Madrid are also tracking Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Larsson and considering hijacking Arsenal's move for Real Sociedad's Martín Zubimendi, but the Gunners are confident their deal for the 26-year-old Spain international will be completed soon.

- Barcelona and Real Madrid have joined Liverpool in showing an interest in Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, claims Football Insider. The outlet previously suggested that Manchester City were the frontrunners to sign the former Blackburn Rovers star. Even so, the FA Cup-winning Eagles are not willing to let the 21-year-old leave and will reject any offers for him during the summer.

- Atlético Madrid are seriously pushing to sign Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, according to Mundo Deportivo, which goes as far as saying that the 25-year-old is working to organise a life in Madrid in case negotiations are successful. Los Colchoneros are hoping for a loan with an obligation to make the deal permanent, but Liverpool want to recoup as much of the €85m they paid Benfica as possible.

- Following Fabrizio Romano's report that Joao Pedro could be allowed to leave Brighton & Hove Albion, The Daily Mail have now suggested that Chelsea are ready to offer £50m for the forward and could include other players in the deal.

- Paris Saint-Germain have joined the race to sign River Plate attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono having put the 17-year-old on their shortlist, says Florian Plettenberg. Talks have already taken place with Mastantuono's River Plate contract expiring in 2026.