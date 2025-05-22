Micky van de Ven relives his amazing goal-line clearance in the Europa League final vs. Manchester United. (0:36)

Striker Son Heung-Min was among the Tottenham Hotspur players left without a winner's medal during the awards ceremony for the Europa League final on Wednesday.

UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin appeared to be caught by surprise when the medals ran out before all Tottenham players had received them following the team's 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Son Heung-Min was left without a medal after Spurs won the Europa League.

UEFA later said that the problem occurred because Tottenham sent too many people to receive their medals during the ceremony.

The European governing body added the clubs had been informed that only 30 medals would be presented on stage to each club. It said 20 further medals were given to the club following the ceremony for distribution to players and staff.

Son, who lifted the trophy in front of his teammates in the awards ceremony, was among the few players who didn't receive his medal on the field.

It was Tottenham's first major title since 2008.