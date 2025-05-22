Europa League final: How Tottenham celebrated the end of their trophy drought

Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year trophy doubt on Wednesday with a 1-0 triumph over Manchester United in the Europa League final.
Brennan Johnson's first-half goal at the Estadio de San Mamés was enough to see Ange Postecoglou deliver on his promise that he "wins trophies in his second year."
The victory not only offered salvation for Spurs' lacklustre form in the Premier League but also booked them a place in next season's Champions League.
Johnson's strike may have been scrappy -- Luke Shaw played an integral part in getting the ball over the line -- but that didn't stop Spurs fans celebrating their team's success in Bilbao and back home in north London.