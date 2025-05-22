Europa League final: How Tottenham celebrated the end of their trophy drought

Fans at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium rejoice as Spurs win their first trophy since 2008. (0:47)

Tottenham Hotspur ended their 17-year trophy doubt on Wednesday with a 1-0 triumph over Manchester United in the Europa League final.

Brennan Johnson's first-half goal at the Estadio de San Mamés was enough to see Ange Postecoglou deliver on his promise that he "wins trophies in his second year."

The victory not only offered salvation for Spurs' lacklustre form in the Premier League but also booked them a place in next season's Champions League.

Johnson's strike may have been scrappy -- Luke Shaw played an integral part in getting the ball over the line -- but that didn't stop Spurs fans celebrating their team's success in Bilbao and back home in north London.

Ticketless Tottenham Hotspur fans congregated in the streets of Bilbao. Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images

Richarlison celebrated with fans in the stands in Bilbao. Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

Son Heung-Min has ended his long wait for a major trophy with Spurs. Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

The full-time whistle prompted an outpouring of emotion from fans watching at the Beehive Pub in Tottenham. Julian Finney/Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou delivered on his promise of always winning trophies in his second season. Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Sergio Reguilon and James Maddison revelled in Ange Postecoglou's early-season premonition. Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Brennan Johnson scored the match-winning goal in the Europa League final. Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Yves Bissouma celebrated with the fans after the match. Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images