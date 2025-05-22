Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham won the Europa League on Wednesday. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The wait is finally over for Tottenham Hotspur fans after Ange Postecoglou's side beat Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao on Wednesday to win the Europa League final.

It is the club's first trophy for 17 years and the celebrations no doubt continued long into the night in the north of Spain.

The trophy also brings a sense of relief and salvages Spurs' season, with the side 17th in the Premier League with one match remaining.

Friends of the club ... And some rivals took to social media to congratulate the team.

He did say he'd win in his second season. Congratulations! — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 21, 2025

I always win things in my second season. Bruhhhhhhhh😂😂😂 — James Maddison (@Madders10) May 21, 2025