        <
        >

          Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah lead reaction as Tottenham win Europa League

          • ESPN
          May 22, 2025, 08:36 AM

          The wait is finally over for Tottenham Hotspur fans after Ange Postecoglou's side beat Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao on Wednesday to win the Europa League final.

          It is the club's first trophy for 17 years and the celebrations no doubt continued long into the night in the north of Spain.

          The trophy also brings a sense of relief and salvages Spurs' season, with the side 17th in the Premier League with one match remaining.

          Friends of the club ... And some rivals took to social media to congratulate the team.