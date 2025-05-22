The wait is finally over for Tottenham Hotspur fans after Ange Postecoglou's side beat Manchester United 1-0 in Bilbao on Wednesday to win the Europa League final.
It is the club's first trophy for 17 years and the celebrations no doubt continued long into the night in the north of Spain.
The trophy also brings a sense of relief and salvages Spurs' season, with the side 17th in the Premier League with one match remaining.
Friends of the club ... And some rivals took to social media to congratulate the team.
congratulations @SpursOfficial 🤍 https://t.co/YfIlUG7MYc— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 21, 2025
He did say he'd win in his second season. Congratulations!— Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 21, 2025
I always win things in my second season. Bruhhhhhhhh😂😂😂— James Maddison (@Madders10) May 21, 2025
Lads, it's Man United!— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 21, 2025
