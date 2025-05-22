Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah and Arsenal striker Alessia Russo have received their Footballer of the Year awards at the Football Writers' Association ceremony.

Salah has enjoyed a stellar individual season on Merseyside, registering 33 goals and 23 assists in all competitions as well as playing a major role in Liverpool's Premier League title win.

"It means a lot, winning this award is incredible. "I always feel special winning this award, winning something with the writers' is so special and with that gap between you and the second, it's just incredible," Salah said.

This is the third time Salah has won the award -- which is voted for by hundreds of journalists across England -- having previously been crowned Player of the Year in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

"I came to the season and I was like, 'OK, will I be able to do it again?'" Salah said. "I had that conversation with myself -- would I be able to do it again?

"And then I say, 'OK, let's find out but you need to work hard, set the example,' and yeah, I was doing my job and I think I did it very well."

Mo Salah has been voted the FWA Footballer of the Year. Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

England forward Russo received the award after enjoying a successful season in north London, clinching the WSL golden boot award with 12 goals and helping her side reach Saturday's Champions League final against Barcelona in Lisbon.

"Yeah, I feel really humbled to win this award, especially with the caliber of players and the way that our league is growing," she said. "I feel very honored and it's nice to win this. I'm only ever as good as my team and we have a really good one, so, I'm fortunate with that."

Russo has scored seven goals in the UWCL this season, more than any English player in history.

"I think our whole Champions League journey from start to finish has been exciting," Russo added. "It's been full of ups and downs, but I think we really deserve to be in this final on Saturday."