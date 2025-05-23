Man United vs Aston Villa: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Mark Ogden talks about Manchester United's recruitment approach to improve the squad for next season under Ruben Amorim. (2:48)

Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday just days after their demoralising Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. While Ruben Amorim and his squad will look to close out what has been the worst season in United's modern history on a positive note, this is a significant game for Aston Villa. They need a win to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top five, which will put them in the UEFA Champions League for a second season in a row.

Villa are coming into this game on the back of excellent form. They have won eight of their last 10 games in the Premier League. They were slowed down in their pursuit of the top five by successive losses to Crystal Palace and Manchester City last month, but have bounced back with three successive wins against Fulham, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.

Man United are winless in the Premier League at Old Trafford since the end of February, when they beat Ipswich Town 3-2. They haven't won a Premier League game anywhere since mid-March, when they beat Leicester City 3-0 away from home.

The reverse fixture between these two sides at Villa Park in early October was an evenly-fought game that perhaps shouldn't have ended goalless with the number of chances both sides created. That was a United side under Erik Ten Hag, so this will be Amorim's first match against Villa.

Here's everything you need to about the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, May 25 at 4.00 p.m. BST (11 a.m. E.T.; 8:30 p.m. IST and 1.00 a.m. AEST, Saturday morning)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Thomas Bramall

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Injury news:

Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return mid-May

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season

Aston Villa

Youri Tielemans, M, muscle, DOUBT

Marcus Rashford, F, hamstring, OUT for season

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United

GK: Andre Onana

CB: Victor Lindelof | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Leny Yoro

RWB: Diogo Dalot | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Amad | AM: Bruno Fernandes

CF: Joshua Zirkzee

Aston Villa

GK: Emiliano Martinez

RB: Matty Cash | CB: Ezri Konsa | CB: Pau Torres | LB: Ian Maatsen

DM: Boubacar Kamara | DM: Amadou Onana

RW: Morgan Rogers | CAM: Marco Asensio | LW: John McGinn

CF: Ollie Watkins

Stats:

Manchester United are unbeaten in each of their last five meetings in all competitions against Aston Villa.

If Tottenham beat Brighton and United don't win this one, they will finish 17th, just one spot above the relegation zone, which will be their lowest league finish in the Premier League era, as it will be if they finish 16th.

