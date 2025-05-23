Man United vs Aston Villa: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday just days after their demoralising Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. While Ruben Amorim and his squad will look to close out what has been the worst season in United's modern history on a positive note, this is a significant game for Aston Villa. They need a win to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top five, which will put them in the UEFA Champions League for a second season in a row.
Villa are coming into this game on the back of excellent form. They have won eight of their last 10 games in the Premier League. They were slowed down in their pursuit of the top five by successive losses to Crystal Palace and Manchester City last month, but have bounced back with three successive wins against Fulham, Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur.
Man United are winless in the Premier League at Old Trafford since the end of February, when they beat Ipswich Town 3-2. They haven't won a Premier League game anywhere since mid-March, when they beat Leicester City 3-0 away from home.
The reverse fixture between these two sides at Villa Park in early October was an evenly-fought game that perhaps shouldn't have ended goalless with the number of chances both sides created. That was a United side under Erik Ten Hag, so this will be Amorim's first match against Villa.
Here's everything you need to about the game:
How to watch:
The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, May 25 at 4.00 p.m. BST (11 a.m. E.T.; 8:30 p.m. IST and 1.00 a.m. AEST, Saturday morning)
Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester
Referee: Thomas Bramall
VAR: Stuart Attwell
Injury news:
Manchester United
Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return mid-May
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season
Aston Villa
Youri Tielemans, M, muscle, DOUBT
Marcus Rashford, F, hamstring, OUT for season
Expected Lineups:
Manchester United
GK: Andre Onana
CB: Victor Lindelof | CB: Harry Maguire | CB: Leny Yoro
RWB: Diogo Dalot | CM: Kobbie Mainoo | CM: Manuel Ugarte | LWB: Patrick Dorgu
AM: Amad | AM: Bruno Fernandes
CF: Joshua Zirkzee
Aston Villa
GK: Emiliano Martinez
RB: Matty Cash | CB: Ezri Konsa | CB: Pau Torres | LB: Ian Maatsen
DM: Boubacar Kamara | DM: Amadou Onana
RW: Morgan Rogers | CAM: Marco Asensio | LW: John McGinn
CF: Ollie Watkins
Stats:
Manchester United are unbeaten in each of their last five meetings in all competitions against Aston Villa.
If Tottenham beat Brighton and United don't win this one, they will finish 17th, just one spot above the relegation zone, which will be their lowest league finish in the Premier League era, as it will be if they finish 16th.
Latest news and analysis:
- Man United back Ruben Amorim despite Europa League loss - sources
Ruben Amorim retains the support of Manchester United's hierarchy, and is expected to be in charge next season despite defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final.
- Manchester United's Europa League loss 'damaging' to club, Luke Shaw says
Manchester United's players should "question" whether they are good enough to be at the club following the "damaging" defeat to Tottenham in the Europa League final, according to Luke Shaw.
- Bruno Fernandes, Alejandro Garnacho cas.t doubt over Man United futures
Amorim has been firm in his stance that he wants to keep Fernandes, who signed a new long term contract in August.
- Gareth Bale on Tottenham win: 'Forget Spursy, it may be a Unitedy thing now'
Gareth Bale has joked that 'Spursy' -- a term used for the club's habit of getting to the brink of victory only to lose -- will become "Unitedy" after their Europa League final win over Manchester United.