Disney+ will be the home of the UEFA Women's Champions League in Europe from next season after securing rights to the competition for the next five years.

The deal will see Disney+ become the only place football fans can watch all 75 matches live each season, starting this year from the opening game of the new league format in October to the final in Oslo in May 2026.

ESPN, The Walt Disney Company's multi-platform sports brand, will produce all live matches for Disney+, with commentary offered in multiple languages alongside pre- and post-game programming.

"The UEFA Women's Champions League is the very best in football performance, dedication and passion. Bringing this incredible tournament to our customers speaks to our commitment of delivering a huge range of bold and dynamic entertainment," Disney+ EMEA general manager Karl Holmes said.

"As women's football continues to grow with audiences worldwide, we're proud to offer the thrill and excitement of every single match to Disney+ customers across Europe, at no extra cost."

Barcelona beat Lyon in last year's final to secure their second straight UEFA Women's Champions League title. Getty

Guy-Laurent Epstein, co-managing director, UC3, said: "The UEFA Women's Champions League has seen exceptional growth in recent years, with record-breaking attendance, rising standards, and increasing global interest. These new broadcast deals not only reflect this but are important milestones in the continued development of women's football in Europe, underscoring its growing importance and appeal to fans worldwide."

