Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah believes this year is his "best chance" to win the Ballon d'Or after his incredible form has helped Arne Slot's side clinch the Premier League title.

Salah has registered 28 goals and 18 assists in the top-flight this season and is currently leading the way in the race for the Golden Boot.

The 32-year-old, who signed a two-year contract extension at Anfield in April, is among the favourites to take home this year's Ballon d'Or, with the winner set to be announced at a ceremony in Paris on Sep. 22.

"I would say I never had a season like this and winning big trophies so I would say this is my best chance to get it right now while I'm in the club because it's been a crazy year, a crazy season with a trophy," Salah told Sky Sports. "It's given me a good chance."

If Salah is to win the prestigious prize -- awarded for outstanding performance on the pitch over the course of the previous season -- he will have to fend off competition from Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain forward Ousmane Dembélé, both of whom have helped fire their teams to league titles this term.

Reflecting on Salah's comments in a news conference on Friday, head coach Slot said: "It's completely true. He's had very, very good seasons at Liverpool but this one probably stands out in terms of numbers and if you add to that that we also won the league it will probably give him a fair chance.

"Unfortunately, for all football fans around the world he's not the only player who's had a great season. Butt if there was ever a chance for him it will be this season. If not, he's going to try and push even harder next season. That's what I always know with Mo. In terms of individual performance, [getting better] would be nearly impossible, although never say something is impossible for Mo because he's proven that he can always raise his game even further."