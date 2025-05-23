Open Extended Reactions

Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid after this weekend's final game of the LaLiga season, the club has confirmed.

Ancelotti's position at Madrid has come under growing pressure, with the club ending the season without a major trophy for the first time since 2021.

Earlier this month, the Brazilian Football Confederation said that Ancelotti would be taking charge of the Brazil national team this summer, but Madrid had not formally announced his departure.

LaLiga table GP PTS 1 - Barcelona 37 85 2 - Real Madrid 37 81 3 - Atlético 37 73 4 - Athletic Club 37 70 5 - Villarreal 37 67 6 - Real Betis 37 59 7 - Celta Vigo 37 52 8 - Vallecano 37 51 9 - Osasuna 37 51

"Today we go our separate ways again. Today, once again, I carry in my heart every moment experienced in this wonderful second spell as Real Madrid coach. They've been unforgettable years, an incredible journey full of emotions, trophies and, above all, the pride of representing this badge," Ancelotti wrote in a post on Instagram.

"Thanks to the president Florentino Perez, to the club, to my players, to my staff and, above all, to this unique fanbase that has always made me feel like one of them.

"What we have achieved together will remain forever in the memory of Madrid fans, not only for the victories, but for the way we achieved them. Those magic nights at the Bernabéu are already football history. Now a new adventure begins, but my bond with Real Madrid is eternal."

Carlo Ancelotti is leaving Real Madrid to become head coach of Brazil. Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Madrid play Real Sociedad on Saturday at the Bernabéu, after a season which saw them finish second in LaLiga, lose the Copa del Rey final and crash out of the Champions League quarterfinals.

"Real Madrid C.F. and Carlo Ancelotti have reached an agreement to end his time as Real Madrid manager," the club said in a statement on Friday. "Our club wishes to express its gratitude and affection for one of the greatest legends of Real Madrid and world football.

"Carlo Ancelotti led our team through one of the most successful periods in our 123-year history and has become the coach with the most titles in our history: three European Cups, three Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey titles, and two Spanish Super Cups. A total of 15 titles during the six seasons he has been with our club.

"Tomorrow, the Santiago Bernabéu will pay tribute to him in what will be Carlo Ancelotti's final match as Real Madrid manager. Real Madrid wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage of his life."

Ancelotti -- who returned to Madrid for his second spell in 2021 -- had a contract at Madrid until June 2026, but he will now depart, with the club set to appoint former player Xabi Alonso as his successor ahead of the Club World Cup.

Madrid have suffered a series of high-profile defeats this season, including four consecutive Clásico losses to Barcelona. Madrid's 5-1 aggregate elimination to Arsenal in the Champions League was followed by a 3-2 loss to Barcelona after extra time in the Copa del Rey final in Seville on April 26, before a 4-3 defeat to Barça in the last Clásico of the campaign on May 11 effectively ended the title race.