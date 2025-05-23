Chelsea to become the first team to win all three European competitions? (0:46)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca said he was not feeling any extra pressure ahead of a decisive three days during which his players will fight to seal their place in the Premier League's top-five, before facing Real Betis in the UEFA Conference League final.

Five clubs will battle over three available Champions League slots on the last day of the English top-flight season, with fifth-placed Chelsea visiting seventh-placed Nottingham Forest, who are just a point below them.

Chelsea will then fly to Poland for Wednesday's Conference League final.

"I felt pressure since I joined the club, because this is a club where you need to win games," Maresca told reporters on Friday.

Chelsea still have a chance to finish in the top three, with third-placed Manchester City just two points above them. But a loss or draw could force them out of the league's top five.

"It probably also shows how difficult is the Premier League, so many teams involved. The ones that have been consistent are Liverpool, this is the reason why they won ... the rest had up-and-down moments during the season," Maresca said.

"We're quite lucky in this aspect, because if we win we do our job. We don't need to pay attention to the other results."

Maresca's team could be boosted by the return of forwards Christopher Nkunku and Marc Guiu from long injury spells, with both available for selection.

Maresca also quashed rumours about the potential departure of Enzo Fernández, replying "yes" when asked if the Argentine midfielder would stay at Chelsea next season.

"He is one of our captains ... this season has been very good and he can be even better next season, starting from the first day," Maresca said.

Premier League table GP PTS GD 1 - Liverpool 37 83 +45 2 - Arsenal 37 71 +34 3 - Man City 37 68 +26 4 - Newcastle 37 66 +22 5 - Chelsea 37 66 +20 6 - Aston Villa 37 66 +9 7 - Nottm Forest 37 65 +13 8 - Brighton 37 58 +4 9 - Brentford 37 55 +9

But Maresca said he would have to make changes ahead of Wednesday's Conference League final, as there was not enough time to recover after Sunday's match.

The manager was concerned that not enough attention was being paid to player welfare, highlighting a packed calendar that could continue until July with Chelsea playing in the Club World Cup starting next month.

"If [some players] are going to be tired, they're not going to play... I don't think there is [much] attention about player welfare. Otherwise it's not normal, the amount of games that they play," he said.