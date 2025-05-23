Thomas Tuchel explains why he wanted Ivan Toney in his latest England squad after his first season in Saudi Arabia. (0:38)

Thomas Tuchel has ruled out any players involved in this summer's Club World Cup leaving the upcoming England camp early after naming a 26-man group for games against Andorra and Senegal.

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, Chelsea quintet Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Noni Madueke, Atlético Madrid's Conor Gallagher and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham were all included despite playing for teams involved in the four-week tournament in the United States.

England play Andorra in a World Cup qualifier on June 7 before hosting Senegal in Nottingham on June 10. The opening game of the Club World Cup is just five days later.

Thomas Tuchel has included Ivan Toney in his England squad to face Andorra and Senegal in June. Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Bellingham is also due to undergo shoulder surgery after the tournament but following conversations with the clubs, Tuchel said during his squad announcement at Wembley on Friday: "To cut it short, yes we will start the camp with 26 and finish the camp with the same 26.

"That's the decision in the end. I was an advocate and could see the reasons for the players who go to the Club World Cup to maybe leave a bit earlier, maybe change the squad.

"We had discussions if we nominate the squad without Club World Cup players so the discussion was very open in all directions. But very, very quickly we understood it is also very important for us.

"It is one of five camps, there is only one year to go until the World Cup so why would you send players away? We want to cherish and worship every day together and what signal would it send to the group to send players away?

"I can understand the arguments especially of the clubs who would love to see their players get a rest but we have the strongest arguments for ourselves, and for our goals we want to reach.

"We are building our group, we are building our togetherness. We want to develop a camaraderie and this is only possible if we take every day seriously and that's why we keep the group together. The players know it, the clubs know it and that is the decision.

"We will try to manage the minutes the players of course, who will play the first match, the second match and who will go to the Club World Cup."

Tuchel insisted the appetite among his players was high despite what is likely to be a one-sided contest against Andorra before a friendly game against Senegal.

"I tell you very openly and honestly, our players are very proud to come to camp," he said. "Even if it is extra travel and extra games in the schedule. The June window is never an easy window, the March window is never an easy window for the players who are involved in European competitions, Champions League, Europa League.

"The June window is never easy because some players already had a little bit of holiday, some like the Chelsea guys play on Wednesday a major final. Everyone is keen to have some free days ... And then comes the nomination.

"But overall, everybody is exciting and when I speak to players, they are more than happy to come. They want to come, they are desperate to come and that is the feeling we want. They also know it is kind of new, it is our second camp together. So we feel the excitement."