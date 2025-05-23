Gab and Juls discuss whether or not Agne Postecoglou should continue as Tottenham manager despite winning the Europa League. (1:58)

Brighton & Hove Albion will be without their joint top-scorer João Pedro when they visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, with manager Fabian Hürzeler saying the Brazil striker has been left out due to a "small issue in training."

Pedro, who equals Danny Welbeck with 10 league goals this season, did not play in Monday's 3-2 win over champions Liverpool. A source has told ESPN that the 23-year-old's absence was down to an altercation he had with a teammate during training.

"With João we had a small issue in training, a type which isn't uncommon from time to time in all football clubs. We dealt with it internally and the matter is closed," Hürzeler told reporters on Friday.

João Pedro will not feature in Brighton's last game of the season. Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images

"João is an incredible football player. He is a match winner for us. That's why we invested in him. But there are principles, there are values ... They are non-negotiable.

"João is still a young player, and [there is] still a lot of potential that he will grow. I'm sure he'll learn from this and come back stronger next season."

Pedro last played for Brighton on April 19, when he was sent off for flicking his hand into Brentford defender Nathan Collins' face during a 4-2 loss, an act which got him a three-match suspension for violent conduct.

With ninth-placed Brentford three points below Brighton, a draw at Spurs will ensure Hürzeler's men finish eighth, which could earn them a place in next season's UEFA Conference League provided some other results go their way.

Information from ESPN's Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.