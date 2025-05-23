Open Extended Reactions

Wrexham AFC Women's manager Steve Dale has announced his resignation from the Welsh club.

Dale will be stepping down from his role after four seasons in charge. He led the team team to promotion to the Adran Premier -- the top tier in Welsh football -- in 2023 as well as two Bute Energy Welsh Cup finals. They fell to a 3-1 defeat against Cardiff City in this year's final.

"After four fantastic seasons in charge of Wrexham AFC Women, I have made the decision to step down as manager to pursue other opportunities," Dale said in a statement.

Wrexham Women's manager Steve Dale has resigned. Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"I would like to thank everyone at the football club for their support during my time here, and especially to the staff and players for helping us to make history with Wrexham AFC.

"I am hugely proud of our achievements on the pitch, and honoured to have been able to play a part in the growth of women's football not just in Wrexham but the whole of north Wales.

"I would like to wish all at Wrexham the very best of luck for the future."

Dale's side also became the first women's team in Wales to become semi-professional after they secured promotion in 2023.