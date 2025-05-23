Open Extended Reactions

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano emphasized his desire to captain Lionel Messi to renew his contract with the club, insisting the news would bring tranquility to fans and everyone surrounding the institution.

"Obviously, as a coach, I want him to renew his contract as soon as possible and that the news can be given as soon as possible, above all for the tranquility of the fans, the tranquility of everything around the club," Mascherano said on Friday. "I'm not the one who has to deliver it or comment on it. I am not in the negotiations."

His comments come after expressing on May 18 that he hoped good news surrounding Messi's possible contract extension could be announced soon.

Sources tell ESPN the negotiations between Messi and Inter Miami remain ongoing.

Lionel Messi's contract with Miami expires at the end of 2025. Photo by Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

The club currently remains focused on overcoming a rough patch after losing five out of the last seven games in all competitions, last winning against the New York Red Bulls on May 3.

Mascherano insists the team must work together on and off the field in order to get back to the club's winning ways.

"Obviously, we have taken advantage of this week to work on a lot of things that we have to improve and It has been very productive but it is not something different from what we have been doing," Mascherano said.

"We took advantage of the long week to have more intense and long training. What we have to take into consideration is that we have to work on our confidence. The team has lost a bit of confidence.

"Football also has an emotional component, you can train a lot but in the end it's how you choose to face the actual game. We've been speaking with the players and going beyond the rough patch it is in our hands to improve and control this moment."

Defender Ian Fray went on to reveal that certain players stepped up to guide the team following the most recent 3-0 loss against Orlando City.

"Yeah, we had something after one of the games where they [Suarez, Messi, and others] kind of talked and said we got to this around and we're not in a good moment," Fray said.

"I think we're all taking accountability for it. I would say it's just a calm talk, just a normal talk between a team that's not in a good moment."

Inter Miami will now travel to face the Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park on Saturday night.