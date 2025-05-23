Open Extended Reactions

Jurgen Kopp expressed his disappointment with Liverpool fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold after the defender announced he will leave the club this summer.

Alexander-Arnold was jeered by some fans after being introduced from the bench in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Arsenal last weekend.

The 26-year-old is expected to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer and sources have told ESPN the Spanish club want the right-back to join them in time to play at this summer's Club World Cup.

But Klopp, who was Alexander-Arnold's manager for his entire Liverpool career prior to stepping down last summer, has criticised the reaction from the supporters at Anfield.

"I don't want to tell anyone what they should think or have to think, but I can tell you what you think is wrong," Klopp said while appearing as guest speaker at the LFC Foundation's Gala Ball on Friday.

"I don't tell you you should not be disappointed, you should not be angry, I tell you don't forget [what he's done for this club]. This club doesn't forget.

Jurgen Klopp made an impassioned defence of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

"I watched the game when he came on and I heard the booing," he added as he held up an Alexander-Arnold Liverpool shirt. "I am old so I thought it might be my hearing, so I switched up the volume and the booing again. I needed another 10 seconds to realise and I switched the TV off.

"I honestly couldn't have been more disappointed in this moment. This is not us, 100% not us.

"Every day he gave absolutely everything for this badge. Now he decided after 20 years he decided he wanted to go somewhere else. If somebody should be angry about this it's the owners but they are not."

Klopp was echoing statements made by Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, who has called for Alexander-Arnold to receive a proper Anfield sendoff in Liverpool's final game of the season, at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"I was surprised because it is not how we react as Liverpool fans," he told Sky Sports. "We shouldn't react this way with anyone. We always appreciate the people who came here, even if it was for six months.

"Imagine someone who gave his all for 20 years. It shouldn't be like this and I hope it will change ... because he deserves a farewell."