As Inter Milan came to terms with the disappointment of losing the Serie A title on the final day, assistant coach Massimiliano Farris said the team must now shift full focus to the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite a heavily rotated Inter side securing a 2-0 win at Como on Friday, last season's Scudetto winners fell short in their title defence as Napoli were crowned champions after beating Cagliari 2-0.

Farris, speaking in place of suspended head coach Simone Inzaghi, urged the team to move on quickly ahead of the final against PSG on May 31.

"The mood is that of a team that has done its duty. It's a shame because it's been a long journey, and we've had to let the title slip away," Farris told reporters.

"But we're sportsmen, and we congratulate Napoli. Their players are very strong, and we wish them all the best.

"But football gives you the immediate opportunity to go and chase a dream. This year, we've had an extraordinary Champions League campaign, and our desire and determination is to go and win this trophy."

Inter Milan's Serie A season ended with disappointment on Friday despite a win over Como. Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Farris defended Inter's decision to leave out key players including forwards Lautaro Martínez and Marcus Thuram.

"We fielded a competitive team. Congratulations to Como and [coach Cesc] Fabregas for their work. Our thinking was not to risk any players, a rotation was planned, which is what happened," he said.

"We thought we could get the result while keeping the players in the best possible condition for Munich."

Farris also stressed the confidence within the squad after a challenging season in which they overcame some of Europe's biggest teams.

"I've been there, Simone [Inzaghi] has been there, we know what is like. We can't forget that we've faced [Manchester] City, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona this season," he added.

"We're going to live for whatever happens. We have technical leaders who will guide the dressing room in trying to live this great dream."