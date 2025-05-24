Open Extended Reactions

Napoli have Kevin De Bruyne's signature in their grasp, while Bayern Munich are looking at Kaoru Mitoma, Rafael Leao, Nico Williams and Jamie Gittens after missing out on Florian Wirtz. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

TOP STORIES

Napoli are reportedly close to signing Kevin De Bruyne, who will leave Manchester City at the end of the season. Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- On the night Napoli secured the Scudetto, Sky Sports Italia have reported that Gli Azzurri are close to reaching a deal with Kevin De Bruyne as the attacking midfielder prepares to leave Manchester City as a free agent. The 33-year-old and his family want the move, and Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis now needs to decide whether he is willing to meet the financial requirements to bring in the Belgium international.

- Bayern Munich have missed out on Florian Wirtz with the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder agreeing to join Liverpool, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, who have offered insight into who the Bavarians are now focusing on. In addition to Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma, who was mentioned earlier in our blog, they are considering AC Milan's Rafael Leão, Athletic Club's Nico Williams and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens.

- There have been various reports on Arsenal's search for attacking reinforcements. Florian Plettenberg reports that the Gunners are in concrete talks regarding RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, but also reported that a move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo is complicated due to his wage demands. Calciomercato have reported that Juventus are hoping for €50m for Dusan Vlahovic amid interest from Arsenal, while Football Transfers report that the North London club will face competition from Liverpool for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres.

- Manchester City have started club-to-club talks with AC Milan about Tijjani Reijnders, reports Fabrizio Romano, who adds that the midfielder is a priority for the Citizens. Negotiations will continue next week and an opening offer should arrive soon, as Man City want to move fast due to the Club World Cup and anticipated competition from other top clubs across Europe.

- Outgoing Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Jonathan Tah has agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, with Die Werkself confirming that they have been informed about it. Bayer are now waiting for Bayern to contact them about negotiating a fee for the 29-year-old to make the move before the Club World Cup.

- Manchester United missing out on the Europa League title -- and the Champions League football that comes with it -- hasn't impacted their move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, according to Sky Sports, who add that the Red Devils will trigger his £62.5m release clause. Elsewhere, The Sun have suggested that Al-Hilal want an answer from Bruno Fernandes about whether he wants to join them by next week, as they would be willing to offer the Red Devils £100m and the attacking midfielder up to £700,000-per-week.