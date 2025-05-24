Transfer rumors, news: Man United eye Maignan to replace Onana

Mark Ogden talks about Manchester United's recruitment approach to improve the squad for next season under Ruben Amorim. (2:48)

Manchester United are targeting AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan to usurp André Onana as their No. 1, while newly crowned Serie A champions Napoli have Kevin De Bruyne's signature in their grasp. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Manchester United have identified AC Milan's Mike Maignan as the man to replace André Onana in goal. Manu Reino/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

- Manchester United have enquired about the availability of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, according to Nicolò Schira. United's current No. 1 André Onana has had another difficult season as the club had its worst campaign in the history of the Premier League and also lost the UEFA Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, thereby missing out on one final chance for UEFA Champions League final qualification. France international Maignan, 29, is one of Milan's top players but his contract only runs until the end of next season, making a summer transfer more of a possibility.

- On the night Napoli secured the Scudetto, Sky Sports Italia have reported that Gli Azzurri are close to reaching a deal with Kevin De Bruyne as the attacking midfielder prepares to leave Manchester City as a free agent. The 33-year-old and his family want the move, and Napoli owner Aurelio De Laurentiis now needs to decide whether he is willing to meet the financial requirements to bring in the Belgium international. City, meanwhile, have started talks with AC Milan about Tijjani Reijnders, reports Fabrizio Romano. Negotiations will continue next week and an opening offer should arrive soon, as Man City want to move fast due to the Club World Cup and anticipated competition from other top clubs across Europe.

- Bayern Munich have missed out on Florian Wirtz with the Bayer Leverkusen attacking midfielder agreeing to join Liverpool, reports Sky Sports Deutschland, who have offered insight into who the Bavarians are now focusing on. In addition to Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma, who was mentioned earlier in our blog, they are considering AC Milan's Rafael Leão, Athletic Club's Nico Williams and Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens.

- There have been various reports on Arsenal's search for attacking reinforcements. Florian Plettenberg reports that the Gunners are in concrete talks regarding RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko, but also reported that a move for Real Madrid's Rodrygo is complicated due to his wage demands. Calciomercato have reported that Juventus are hoping for €50m for Dusan Vlahovic amid interest from Arsenal, while Football Transfers report that the North London club will face competition from Liverpool for Sporting CP's Viktor Gyökeres.

- Manchester United missing out on the Europa League title -- and the Champions League football that comes with it -- hasn't impacted their move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, according to Sky Sports, who add that the Red Devils will trigger his £62.5m release clause. Elsewhere, The Sun have suggested that Al-Hilal want an answer from Bruno Fernandes about whether he wants to join them by next week, as they would be willing to offer the Red Devils £100m and the attacking midfielder up to £700,000-per-week.

- Real Madrid retain their interest in River Plate's teenage star Franco Mastantuono but they have some reservations about signing the playmaker this summer as the player would like to play in the Copa Libertadores, which ends in November. (AS)

- Bayer Leverkusen are considering a move for Manchester United's Jadon Sancho with Chelsea to hold a summit to decide if they want to make the winger's move permanent. (The Independent)

- Athletic Club would expect any interested clubs to pay Nico Williams' release clause this summer, as the Basque club won't negotiate and the winger hasn't asked to leave. (Marca)

- Jonathan Tah has agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich, with Bayer Leverkusen now waiting for Bayern to contact them about negotiating a fee for the 29-year-old center back to make the move before the Club World Cup. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Chelsea will accelerate their efforts to sign Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi if they qualify for the Champions League. (Football Insider)

- One of the reasons for letting Luka Modric go is Real Madrid's desire to give more minutes to Arda Güler in central midfield next season and accelerate his development. (AS)

Borussia Dortmund will have a representative at Wembley on Saturday when Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham plays in the Championship playoff final, and the club will maintain contact with the 19-year-old's family. (Sky Sports Deutschland)

- Arsenal winger Ethan Nwaneri has received interest from Barcelona, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City but the Gunners don't want to let the 18-year-old leave. (CaughtOffside)

- AS Monaco are close to completing a deal to sign Barcelona winger Ansu Fati on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, which would include a clause for the Blaugrana to get funds from his next move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Everton are looking at Liverpool winger Ben Doak but the Reds' valuation could be a stumbling block, while David Moyes has confirmed that the Toffees have entered the race for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. (Daily Telegraph)

- Arsenal center back Jakub Kiwior is open to joining Juventus with various Serie A clubs wanting to sign the 25-year-old. (Football Insider)

- Bologna have asked for information about signing Juan Cuadrado as a free agent, with the 36-year-old wing-back's Atalanta contract coming to an end. (Nicolò Schira)