Mohamed Salah was named the Premier League player of the season on Saturday as the Egyptian was rewarded for a stellar individual campaign in which Liverpool cruised to their second Premier League title.

Salah scored 28 goals and provided 18 assists to guide the Anfield club to the title, with Arne Slot's side winning it with four games to spare.

Having also earned the award in 2017-18, Salah became only the fifth player to win it twice after Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidić and Kevin De Bruyne.

Mohamed Salah spearheaded Liverpool's Premier League title tilt. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 32-year-old Egyptian is on course to win another Golden Boot for most goals in a season and is five strikes ahead of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak going into the final day of the season on Sunday.

No player before has had 46 goal involvements in a 38-game season and Salah could even break the record of 47 held by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, who achieved the feat in a 42-game campaign, when Liverpool host Crystal Palace at Anfield.

With six more assists than any other player, Salah can become the first footballer to win the Golden Boot, Playmaker and Player of the Season awards.

He also won the Football Writers' Association men's player of the year award for the third time earlier this month.

Salah's teammate Ryan Gravenberch was awarded the Premier League's Young Player of the Season award in recognition of his stellar campaign at the heart of Liverpool's midfield.